Smartpress Launches Unique Digital Sleeking

Sleeking is a shinier, more vibrant and lustrous foil compared to traditional stamping. Think 24K gold versus 10K.

Traditional foil stamping relies on bulky metal dies that can't handle precision. Digital Sleeking, however, sticks foil to the ink, not paper, so it adheres to even the finest, most complex design details. The end result is a shinier, more vibrant and lustrous foil. (Think 24K gold compared to 10K.)

See what Sleeking can do:

https://smartpress.com/shop/foil-printing

"The decision to move ahead with Sleeking as our primary foil method was a pretty easy one," said Smartpress Sales Director Mike Lewis. "It provides creative flexibility, reduced costs and faster turnaround times to our clients. It also gives us the ability to foil much finer detail but, ironically, is also great for large solid areas."

Why print with digital Sleeking?

More affordable and faster turnaround since stamping dies aren't required.

Increased creative flexibility, from intricate designs to full background floods.

Maintains a stock's flat surface and does not indent it.

Suede-like Soft Touch laminate provides a velvety, tactile experience.

"Sleeking has really begun getting more attention as digital embellishments have started to dominate the short run print world. Bringing its production in house has led to incredible growth," said Lewis.

Add magic to marketing:

https://smartpress.com/blog/on-press/luxury-to-the-letter-introducing-foil-cards-invitations

About Smartpress

Smartpress is the premium online printer for creative agencies, graphic designers, nonprofits and marketing professionals across the U.S. and Canada. They operate on three foundational principles: To create the highest-quality print with world-class customer service and a commitment to social responsibility.

Smartpress has achieved numerous environmental certifications like EcoVadis Gold and ISO 14001. They are a 100% employee-owned company and are home to one of the largest fleets of HP Indigo HD presses in the world.

https://smartpress.com/

SOURCE Smartpress