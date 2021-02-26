SmartPTO Becomes Eligible for Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP)

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatec announces their flagship product SmartPTO is now incentive eligible under the California Air Resources Board's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project. The incentive project was launched to accelerate the adoption of cleaner, more-efficient trucks and buses. Viatec's SmartPTO allows bucket truck operators seeking an ePTO solution to begin their transition into using electricity as a fuel.

"Viatec's goal is to provide reliable electrification solutions to help fleets reduce emissions, thus assisting them in shifting away from petroleum products while providing workers with safer and healthier job sites. SmartPTO offers a cost-effective way for fleets to use their existing trucks without the harmful emissions associated with engine idling," said Anjali Deodhar , Viatec's VP of Sales.

"CARB is pleased to add the Viatec SmartPTO electric power take off system to the growing lineup of HVIP-eligible near-zero emission technologies. Trucks outfitted with the Viatec system provide zero-emission operation in communities and fuel savings when performing work such as critical utility line maintenance and repair," said Dr. Sydney Vergis, Head of the CARB Mobile Source Control Division ."

A Cost-Effective, Retrofittable Technology

The SmartPTO system is available with either a 14.4 kWh or a 21.6 kWh battery pack, allowing a work truck operator to use battery-electric power for the vehicle's work functions for a full workday. The system is quickly installed on any new and most existing chassis.

The SmartPTO system is charged by either a level one 120 v outlet or a standard level two J1772 charger used by most light duty electric vehicles – an easier infrastructure option for fleets that can use any existing outlet to charge the ePTO without the heavier power loads traditionally associated with work truck electrification.

SmartPTO is deployed across all major bucket truck brands with several major electric utilities in the US and Canada. It is sold and serviced through multiple OEM and reseller partners in North America.

Safer and Healthier Jobsites Without the Risk of Downtime

"California's utilities have historically struggled with electrification goals, as their fleet of bucket trucks needs to be ready to work all-day, every day until power can be restored. SmartPTO provides that flexibility since it does not preclude use of the traditional PTO should the battery be depleted during extended field operations," said Urvi Nagrani , an advisor to Viatec.

