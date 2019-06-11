SmartRecruiters Brings Rewards-Based Platform Job.com to Fortune 500 Clients

AUSTIN, Texas, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, the enterprise recruitment software provider used by IKEA and Twitter, today announced a collaboration that will bring first-of-its-kind job-matching engine Job.com to its SaaS. SmartRecruiters' Fortune 500 clientele will be able to use Job.com's integrated rewards-driven platform to source, track, and hire with successful candidates receiving a 5% signing reward.

SmartRecruiters platform manages the recruitment process from end-to-end with sophisticated artificial intelligence and CRM tools. The platform offers recruitment marketing, applicant tracking, communication, and collaboration features to give enterprises full control throughout the hiring process. Hundreds of partnership integrations further enhance the service, with providers covering background checks, analytics, and assessment applications for employers.

Through this partnership, Job.com will be integrated into the SmartRecruiters platform, elevating the candidate sourcing power of its core offerings. Job.com's sophisticated, artificial intelligence-powered platform matches employers and candidates with their best fit prospects and positions, facilitating easy communication between both parties. Offers are securely handled through smart contracts, and the process is fueled through incentivizing rewards, with hired candidates earning a reward equivalent to 5% of their new salary.

"Both Job.com and SmartRecruiters are focused on elevating the hiring experience for candidates and hirers alike," said Job.com Head of Partnerships Illan Bitton."I'm pleased with the go-live of our partnership, and really looking forward to the innovation we will jointly bring to the market." Job.com, which was recently listed as one of Inc.'s Top Job Search Engines of 2019, will become a key partner for SmartRecruiters' talent sourcing needs.

" Job.com has a creative incentive to bring everyone at the table with the right intentions. Hard working candidates gravitate towards getting a signing bonus, which is a big help to any student loans they may have, and recruiters pay less for quality talent. We're really happy to connect this powerful source of candidates into SmartRecruiters," said Roy Baladi, Head of Marketplace at Smart Recruiters which raised $50M in Series D funding earlier this month.

"Much like our hirers and candidates, our platforms are a perfect match; we're both driven to make the recruitment process as effective and efficient as possible, and our offerings complement one another in pursuit of that endeavor," said Job.com CVO Arran Stewart. "Job.com brings to the table a unique emphasis on rewarding candidates and employers, an absolute must for optimizing full-life-cycle recruitment services."

About Job.com

Job.com is evolving the traditional recruitment model using AI- matching technology, smart contracts on the blockchain, enhanced feedback and financial incentives. The team behind the company has continuously focused its efforts on utilizing technology to disrupt and revolutionize the recruitment industry. Job.com is harnessing technology with the power of artificial intelligence and blockchain, to create the world's first fully automated recruitment platform.

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruiting software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based Talent Acquisition Suite that allows businesses to attract, select, and hire the best people. More than 4,000 companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to drive hiring success, including brands like LinkedIn, Visa, Bosch, Skechers, and Avery Dennison. Built on a modern cloud platform, SmartRecruiters offers full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring, with an open marketplace of 400+ pre-integrated vendors.

