SmartRent Announces Integration with Knock

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent, a provider of smart home automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders and residents, today announced its Self-Guided Tours solution now integrates with Knock , an intelligent front office platform that includes industry-leading CRM and analytics technology.

The integration transforms the prospect experience by combining the automation of Knock's self-scheduling technology with SmartRent's Self-Guided Tours technology. Renters can easily schedule self-guided tours from any source and those tours are then seamlessly captured by Knock's platform to enable better tracking of the prospect journey. Apartment operators are then able to use critical, accurate and real-time records of self-guided tours to provide relevant follow ups - providing a seamless customer experience.

"We are so excited to launch this partnership with Knock," said Demetrios Barnes, Chief Operating Officer at SmartRent. "Knock has a well-earned reputation as a cutting-edge and highly effective CRM platform. While self-guided tours have exploded in popularity, both because of social distancing concerns and the general preferences of prospects, the ability to serve both the prospect and the operator has been less than desired. The integration between these two companies is truly optimizing the entire self-guided tour experience - enabling prospects to tour when and how they want while likewise finally providing the most robust tracking and analytics of self-guided tours possible."

SmartRent's Self-Guided Tours solution enables operators to offer the onsite experience so many of today's prospects prefer. Communities that use SmartRent's touring technology have facilitated over 160,000 self-guided tours in the last six months, further indicating the thirst prospects have for a personalized experience. In addition, with Self-Guided Tours from SmartRent combined with tracking analytics from Knock, leasing associates are better positioned to optimize their days, whether that is through resident retention, customer service or prospect follow-up and lead nurturing.

"Knock is committed to driving additional functionality and flexibility across the multifamily ecosystem through best-in-class technology partnerships," said Stuart Bern, Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships at Knock. "Integrating SmartRent into our front-office intelligence platform further automates and simplifies a crucial first step in the leasing process. By combining our award-winning platforms, owners and operators will better understand the prospect journey and how it impacts the bottom line, from first point of contact to getting them safely in the door."

"The inability of many proptech solutions to seamlessly interact with each other is a common source of frustration for apartment operators," said Melanie Stiles, Vice President of Marketing at Highmark Residential. "Knock and SmartRent figured it out - and that is truly exciting. In today's unique leasing environment, it has become essential to offer a quality self-guided tour experience to our prospects and more effectively track and follow up on that tour experience. It gives us great peace of mind to know that SmartRent's solution works so effectively with our outstanding CRM."

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com .

About Knock

Knock is an award-winning platform that maximizes the revenue of multifamily communities through front office technology and business analytics tools. Property management companies and multifamily operators rely on Knock to easily organize communication across every channel, coordinate and schedule tours and leverage insights to improve marketing and leasing effectiveness, driving better performance and improving NOI. For more information, please visit www.knockcrm.com .

Media Contact:

Marlena DeFalco

303-682-3943

[email protected]

SOURCE SmartRent

Related Links

www.smartrent.com

