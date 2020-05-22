SmartRent Launches Alloy Access, A Cloud-Based Access Control Solution For Multifamily Property Owners and Residents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRent , a provider of smart home automation for property owners, managers, developers and residents, announced today its own in-house perimeter and common area access control solution, Alloy Access . Now the first vendor to offer a single-software solution combining enterprise smart home and perimeter access control, SmartRent's Alloy Access will enable building access controls for residential and multifamily communities. In addition, it will expand SmartRent's Self-Guided Tour platform for properties looking to lease or sell, an increasingly important feature amid social distancing recommendations. Beyond remote access for guests and deliveries, Alloy Access will provide a seamless, contactless experience for property staff and residents into perimeter locations and common areas like pools, gyms, and clubhouses.

Alloy Access will address a common industry pain point: Traditional access control systems are neither cloud-based nor integrated with property management systems, forcing property staff to manually add and remove user records and credentials in separate software systems. SmartRent's solution offers real-time integration with property management and active directory systems, automatically adding and removing credentials based on administrative workflows such as moving residents in and out. On move-in day, residents remotely receive their access to the perimeter access points, common areas and their unit without the need to meet anyone, which accommodates social distancing measures and increases operational efficiency. Additionally, when work orders are performed or prospects conduct a self tour, temporary credentials are granted to the appropriate path of doors.

The platform offers a wide variety of hardware and credential solutions for communities of all types from suburban garden-style to urban high-rises. It is also designed for use in either new construction or retrofitting existing access control systems without the need to replace any hardware. Anyone who lives, works or visits the property is able to use their mobile phone, pin codes or traditional fobs for entry.

"At SmartRent, we are focused on creating a frictionless, best-in-class experience for property managers, residents and visitors through our mobile, cloud-based technology," said Mitch Karren, Chief Product Officer at SmartRent. "Alloy Access is easy to implement, highly flexible and solves a variety of operational challenges such as package delivery, on-demand services and self-guided tours. Providing enterprise home automation and perimeter access control within a single platform unlocks enormous value for our existing customers and the industry as a whole."

SmartRent is also launching a channel partner network , which will allow third-party regional dealers to sell SmartRent's full suite of products directly to property developers, another first-to-market solution for the physical security industry. Installers will also be able to use SmartRent's new mobile iOS and Android app as an alternative to a computer when provisioning hardware, increasing the speed of installations and overall revenue for our partners. For more information, please visit smartrent.com.

About SmartRent

Founded in 2017, SmartRent is an enterprise smart home automation platform company for property managers and renters. The SmartRent solution is designed to provide property managers with seamless visibility and control over all their assets while delivering additional revenue opportunities through all-in-one home control offerings for residents. For more information please visit smartrent.com .

