SmartSearch Welcomes New Executive Vice President, Bill Inman Driving Growth and Movement into New Verticals

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 35 years of pioneering ATS solutions, HR trail-blazing tech provider SmartSearch announces the appointment of Bill Inman as Executive Vice President. Inman will oversee SmartSearch's operations, sales, and development activities.

Inman has over 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur and innovator in HR technology, including extensive expertise consulting to companies on AI, Blockchain, PaaS, Human Capital, and IT services.

Bill Inman

He has been a regular speaker on several HR industry platforms like SHRM, PIHRA, and the Institute of Human Resources.

Inman's entrepreneurial experience will be essential to helping SmartSearch scale for growth and expand into new industry verticals. Inman has helped numerous companies grow from the ideation stage to generating millions in revenue.

"It was important for us to hire a leader who not only knows about the HR industry but is passionate about innovation and pushing tech and business boundaries," said LJ Morris, President, and CTO, of SmartSearch. "Bill's insight, experience, and vision to reach new markets will help drive the growth we are committed to, while his operational savvy will help us continue to serve our clients across the organization in new and exciting ways."

Inman's appointment coincides with SmartSearch's implementation of leading customer relationship management platform, HubSpot, to help create a seamless customer experience across sales, marketing, service, and success.

"I am excited to be joining SmartSearch with its long track record of serving its customers and innovating in the industry. SmartSearch is well-positioned as a Future of Work platform and has been investing in new features and functionality to help customers find and retain the talent their businesses need, as evidenced in the latest release of version 22 (V22) of its core application last week. At the same time, the company has upgraded key fundamental components of its tech stack to increase efficiency and ensure a better customer experience. SmartSearch's recent move to AWS for its IT infrastructure and HubSpot to streamline efficiencies across the organization are just some of the ways the company is prepping for its impending growth. It is a pivotal time to join SmartSearch, and I am looking forward to helping the company grow and expanding its offering into new and emerging markets so that everyone can experience the SmartSearch difference," said Inman.

About SmartSearch®:

SmartSearch provides next-generation talent acquisition and staffing management software to businesses in both the recruiting and corporate sectors. Our talent management and applicant tracking systems streamline the sourcing, recruiting, and hiring process in one easy-to-use, dynamic solution. We help our clients recruit effectively and efficiently, helping our clients to stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing recruitment landscape.

SmartSearch is a two-time winner of Talent Culture's HR Tech award and has been named in the Top 10 Recruitment Technology Solution Providers for 2021 by HR Tech Outlook Magazine.

For more information, visit SmartSearch.

