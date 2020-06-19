SmartSens Completes Acquisition of Allchip Microelectronics, Extending Imaging Leadership to Automotive Market

* Allchip moved to new SmartSens Shenzhen R&D Center located at Shenzhen Longgang District in June!

"The increasing adoption of image sensors in automobiles has brought new momentum to the imaging market. According to a projection by research firm Yole Développement, the volume of camera modules in the global automobile market will exceed US$8B by 2025. Our acquisition of Allchip Microelectronics is a strategic move for SmartSens that will significantly broaden our leadership and capacity in addressing this market," said Dr. Richard Xu, Founder and CEO of SmartSens. "Our combined advantage -- utilizing shared resources and technologies -- will deliver a true win-win for us and our customers, for years to come."

"We are thrilled to be part of the SmartSens family. We share the same set of core values, which emphasize the pursuit of technology innovation in service of our customers' needs. We look forward to combining Allchip's technical know-how in the automotive industry with SmartSens' excellent business channel to successfully launch class-leading products for Automotive ADAS systems and other smart sensing applications," said Mr. Mike Hu, current VP of Technology at SmartSens and former CEO of Allchip. Mr. Hu is a veteran in CMOS image sensor field since his key role in BYD Microelectronics time as the Chief Technology Officer back in ten years ago.

SmartSens expects its acquisition and integration of Allchip further improve its cost structure and competitiveness in the automotive market while accelerating its innovation in smart car CIS solutions.

About SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2011, SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging systems worldwide and a forerunner in the video surveillance industry. Its products are widely used in the fields of vehicle-mounted imaging, machine vision and consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, robot cleaners, smart home cameras, etc.). With research centers based in Shanghai and Beijing among others, the company focuses on providing future-oriented solutions and market-leading products. Coupled with cutting-edge technology and innovation, SmartSens is the industry's first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI process. Since its founding, SmartSens has been committed to providing customers with high-quality smart sensors. Learn more at SmartSensTech.com.

