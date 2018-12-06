SmartSens Launched SC4238: 4 Megapixel 1/3-inch CMOS Image Sensor for AIoT Applications

"AIoT" is not only an inevitable trend of IoT, but also provides excellent intelligent upgrades to traditional industries. For example, analysts predict that the global smart home market will reach over 74 billion USD in 2021. With the rapid development of AIoT, the needs for human-computer interaction are slated to increase. High-quality CMOS image sensor products play an essential part in supporting and enhancing the performance of AIoT. With its extensive experience in security and surveillance monitoring, SmartSens has developed the SC4238 image sensor with professional-grade security product standards.

The powerful performance of SC4238 will enable the AIoT ecosystem and its various applications.

1. 4MP resolution video output

2688H*1520V effective resolution output is the mainstream product configuration for current home IoT monitoring as well as the consumer camera and professional camera markets.

2. Mainstream 1/3-inch optical size

SC4238 uses BSI pixel technology to achieve a 2.0μm pixel structure and the mainstream 1/3-inch optical size, with sensitivity of up to 2800mV/Lux*s and maximum signal-to-noise ratio of 39dB. SC4238 is highly adaptable and can be used in many fixed focal length lenses, as well as zoom lenses and wide field lenses.

3. 2-Exp HDR at 60fps output support

SC4238 delivers great imaging quality in low illumination and highly complex environments. It supports a high dynamic range, with a wide dynamic range up to 100dB in HDR mode and features near-infrared (NIR) enhancement, which can effectively improve the quantum efficiency of the 850nm to 940nm band.

4. Excellent SNR1 ratio

Compared with other 1/3-inch 4 megapixel HDR products in the current market, SC4238 has the advantage of high quality, good performance under ultra-low light condition — SNR 0.47 vs 1.22, which is about 2.6 times better performance than our competitor.

The launch of SC4238 marks SmartSens' focus on the field of AIoT applications. As one of the leading image sensor companies in the AIoT era, SmartSens' products have been widely used in autonomous driving, face recognition, machine vision and other trending applications.

SC4238 is now in mass production. For more information about the product, please contact the SmartSens sales and technology department: cs@smartsenstech.com.

About SmartSens Technology

SmartSens Technology is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging system worldwide. Our global teams are developing and shipping game-changing and market-leading products. Coupled with strong support from strategic partners and ISO-certified supply chain infrastructure, we have delivered innovative, customer-focused, award-winning and high-quality imaging solutions for security and surveillance, consumer, AR/VR, IoT, automotive, industrial automation and other mass-market applications. To date, chip shipments have exceeded 100 million units. For more information, please visit www.smartsenstech.com.

