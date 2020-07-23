SmartSens Unveils SC500AI Next-Generation Image Sensor for Professional Security Market

SmartClarity Technology in the SC500AI increases the number of pixels by 20% compared to many 5MP products on the market—leveraging the full resolution of the sensor rather than cropping a 5MP 4:3 image down to 4MP to fit a 16:9 aspect ratio. This effectively reduces dark edges and distortion on both sides of the image due to uneven scaling while achieving a true 16:9 aspect ratio that includes an additional 10% of horizontal viewing area. The SC500AI achieves this crucial upgrade to match the majority of LCD displays on the market in applications such as security video and surveillance, which benefit from the sensor's low dark current under high-temperature conditions, enhancing sensitivity and reducing read noise.

In a side-by-side comparison with SmartSens' previous generation sensor, the new SC500AI reduces the dark current from 389 e- at 80˚C to 210 e-. The total RN, or Read Noise, is reduced from 0.75e- to 0.63e-. And the sensitivity level also shows a noticeable improvement, growing from 2800 mV/lux-sec to 3680 mV/lux-sec.

These improvements are made possible by SmartSens' unique SFCPixel™ technology, which takes advantage of the close proximity between the source follower and the photodiodes to increase the sensitivity level, producing high-quality night-vision images. SmartSens' proprietary PixGain® technology additionally enables the sensor to achieve excellent HDR performance even under glaring sunlight.

Existing customers of SmartSens' previous-generation products of P2P will see a hassle-free system upgrade to the SC500AI, which is compatible with 1/3-inch 5MP lenses in a wide array for professional security products.

"SmartSens continues to build on its AI series of sensors, offering our customers a range of solutions utilizing the latest photosensor technologies to address the most challenging lighting conditions," said Chris Yu, Chief Marketing Officer of SmartSens. "We continue to strengthen our portfolio to match new applications and our customers' quickly-evolving needs."

The SC500AI Image Sensor is available for testing immediately. For more information on the SC500AI or to request a sample, please contact SmartSens at [email protected].

About SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2011, SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging systems worldwide and a forerunner in the video surveillance industry. Its products are widely used in the fields of vehicle-mounted imaging, machine vision and consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, robot cleaners, smart home cameras, etc.). With research centers based in Shanghai and Beijing among others, the company focuses on providing future-oriented solutions and market-leading products. Coupled with cutting-edge technology and innovation, SmartSens is the industry's first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI process. Since its founding, SmartSens has been committed to providing customers with high-quality smart sensors. Learn more at SmartSensTech.com.

SOURCE SmartSens Technology

Related Links

http://www.smartsenstech.com

