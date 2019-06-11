SmartSens Unveils SC8238 Sensor for 4K Consumer Video Applications

Most imaging sensors fail to live up to high-performance at low light conditions, energy consumption levels and a price that make most imaging systems widely available. As the application scenario is gaining popularity, there is an increasing demand for image sensors having 4K resolution to provide additional area coverage or imaging details.

With its cost-effectiveness and superior product performance, SC8238 enables many use cases to achieve better and sharp imaging at lower cost, lower power consumption while maintaining deployment flexibility. These segments include consumer video applications such as smart home surveillance, security devices, video - conferencing, and sports cameras.

Standard optical format for unmatched imaging

SC8238 is the security industry's first available 1/2.7 inch sensor for 4K consumer video applications. The 8 mega-pixel device maintains high sensitivity and a high signal-to-noise ratio with a 1.5um BSI pixel, which helps deliver dynamic performances for quality imaging. Additionally, SC8238 maintains the lowest power consumption among products of the same type enabling today's power sensitive product segment.

SC8238 has an effective array size of 3872Hx2180V. The product can reach a sensitivity of 1160mV/Lux-s with a maximum signal-to-noise ratio of 36dB. Additionally, the sensor's dynamic range reaches up to 100dB in HDR mode and 70dB in linear mode.

Moreover, SC8238 can acclimate to temperature changes from minus 30 degrees Celsius to over 85 degrees Celsius, ensuring durability for a wide variety of use cases.

"The cost-effectiveness and utility for consumer video applications makes SC8238 the most powerful device in our SmartClarity™ product line to date," said William Ma, COO of SmartSens Technology. "The sensor's capabilities make it ideal for providing unparalleled image quality while being able to satisfy the demands of multiple consumer segments at a competitive price point."

The newly launched SC8238 has already gained major traction from many of SmartSens' industry partners including Swann. Having presence in 40 countries on six continents, Swann is a global leader in security monitoring, consumer electronics, and security-centric solutions. The company is at the forefront of innovative surveillance and monitoring technology with recent new product developments.

According to Swann, "SmartSens' newly launched SC8238 is targeted at fulfilling the stringent requirements of performance and power consumption for 4K resolution monitoring equipment by using industry-leading BSI process to deliver outstanding imaging performance".

SmartSens will begin the mass production of SC8238 this June. For more information about the product, please contact the SmartSens sales and technology department: cs@smartsenstech.com.

More information on SmartSens' SmartClarity™ technology series:

About SmartSens Technology

Founded in 2011, SmartSens Technology Co. Ltd. is a leading supplier of high-performance CMOS imaging systems worldwide and a forerunner in the video surveillance industry. Its products are widely used in the fields of vehicle-mounted imaging, machine vision and consumer electronics (sports cameras, drones, robot cleaners, smart home cameras, etc.). With research centers based in Shanghai and Beijing among others, the company focuses on providing future-oriented solutions and market-leading products. Coupled with cutting-edge technology and innovation, SmartSens is the industry's first ever company to introduce the global shutter CIS sensors based on voltage domain architecture and stack BSI process. Since its founding, SmartSens has been committed to providing customers with high-quality smart sensors.

For more information, please visit www.smartsenstech.com

About Swann

Founded in 1987, Swann is a global leader in security monitoring, consumer electronics and security-centric solutions for the smart homes and businesses of today and tomorrow. Having presence in 40 countries on six continents, the company pioneered the category of "Do-it-Yourself" security and done remarkable and worthy work to make local communities safer.

With a vision to be the world leader in smart security solutions, taking care of people and making every home and business a safe place, Swann is at the forefront of innovative surveillance and monitoring technology.

For more information, please visit www.swann.com

SOURCE SmartSens Technology