SmartSolutions RX Launches LOCKrx, A Drug-Free Support System Fighting To Keep Hair Thick and Healthy

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSolutions RX, Inc. announces the launch of a new scientifically based, drug-free hair support system LOCKrx, which includes both ingestible and topical Healthy Hair Programs that create the ideal environment to maintain hair follicle cycle and growth.

Hair thinning and hair loss are a pervasive problem, affecting an estimated 80 million men and women in the U.S. Smoking, diet, stress, environment and genetics all contribute to hair loss, as well as the hormone DHT which shrinks the hair follicle and is the primary cause of loss in male and female pattern baldness. The current treatments often come with unwanted side effects and take months to generate results.

LOCKrx is a drug-free hair treatment system that addresses scalp health, both internally and externally, that directly impacts hair growth and quality.

"When formulating LOCKrx, we meticulously designed and tested both ingestible and topical ingredients that are scientifically proven to reduce the inflammation associated with damaged hair follicles and thereby improve quality of the hair," said Cynthia Rager, President and COO of Vision Medical, Inc. "Our topical LOCKrx solutions include specific growth factors clinically shown to play a key role in the hair follicle growth pathway as well as to enhance wound repair and skin regeneration, all of which improve scalp skin health, while also playing a vital role in the proliferation of skin and hair cells."

LOCKrx is available as both internal and external treatment plans, designed to work synergistically to promote healthy scalp skin and hair growth.

"Growth factors possess the ability to stimulate hair growth through various mechanistic pathways," said Richard Jin, M.D., Ph.D., Hair Regeneration Specialist, RJ Clinical Institute. "We have experienced very positive results when combining these with platelet rich plasma therapy to promote new and existing hair growth as well as using it as an alternative to PRP. This has helped us treat the most common form of hair loss known as androgenetic alopecia, as well as increase thickness and density of hair in post-transplant patients."

LOCKrx Inside Healthy Hair Program is a 3-step, 6-week ingestible plan that uses unique marine and botanical ingredients, amino acids, and vitamins to address total body inflammation.

1. DEFENSE Gut Health - Prebiotic supplement that includes mineral-rich blue green algae and proven anti-inflammatory botanicals curcumin, aloe, licorice and beta-glucan to address gut health in powdered form.

2. BLOCK Hair Loss- Follicle-enrichment supplement formulated with the LOCKrx proprietary blend of botanicals, adaptogens, marine collagen, and saw palmetto to help support hair growth and block conversion of testosterone to DHT, one of the major causes of hair loss in male and female pattern baldness.

3. GUARD Healthy Hair Tabs- Premier blend of complexed Vitamin B plus biotin in the most bio-available form.

LOCKrx Outside Healthy Hair Program is a combination of clinical and at-home applications of growth factor solutions that support and balance the scalp microbiome, while enhancing the environment for healthy hair growth:

Growth Factor 3X Professional - Topical growth factor solution designed to accompany clinical hair rejuvenation treatments. Growth Factor 3X - Protein-rich, growth factor serum blended with Vitamin B and plant extracts to condition the scalp to allow optimal hair growth, with a micro channel delivery device for at home care. Bio Cleanse Scalp Prep Shampoo - Sulfate-free cleanser that vitalizes and preps the scalp prior to application of growth factor serums and post-procedure. Balance Scalp Treatment - A clear, non-oily, water-based solution applied directly to scalp after shampoo and conditioning to reduce shedding and maintain scalp and hair growth.

Vision Medical, Inc. has exclusive physician distribution rights for LOCKrx.

Smart Solutions RX, Inc.

Smart Solutions RX, Inc. formulates, develops, manufactures and distributes products for medical aesthetic applications to hair and skin. A blend of scientific research and innovative formulation and delivery systems are the hallmark, as evidenced in the LOCKrx brand for healthy hair support. Medical aesthetic protocols and workshops are integrated into the superior customer support program. www.smartsolutionsrx.com

Vision Medical, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Vision Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets medical and aesthetic technology for the medical and aesthetic markets for worldwide distribution. Vision Medical's first commercial product, the SmartGraft® Hair Restoration System, incorporates an award-winning Automated Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) system for men and women. Featuring the industry's first closed harvesting system, SmartGraft allows physicians to harvest grafts more efficiently while keeping grafts moist prior to implantation. www.SmartGraft.com.

