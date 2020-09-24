Smarttech247 Secures The Financial Sector During Pandemic

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global leader in cybersecurity solutions for the fintech sector, Smarttech247 today announced around-the-clock monitoring, management and response to advanced threats, risks and compliance requirements specifically for the Finance Sector in North America

The cost of cyberattacks is highest in the banking industry, reaching $18.3 million annually per company. Attacks against the financial sector increased 350% globally from the beginning of February to the end of August.

"Banks and Credit Unions are under constant cyber attack. Attacks are sophisticated and damaging. Defending them with in-house resources is a massive never ending challenge. Successful attacks on financial institutions not only result in financial losses and regulatory fines, but irreperably damage brand" said Ronan Murphy, Group CEO.

"Smarttech247's advanced and well established global infrastructure of security operations centers combined with expertize in the implementation of the latest security solutions makes us the natural choice for our clients in the financial sector,

Murphy continued.

"The team at Smarttech247 is committed to providing unmatched protection for our all of our clients, regardless of size or location. Our growing customer base and long term partnerships are a reflection of the trust and quality of service we provide, 24/7/365 days a year. The Finance sector attracts unwanted attention on a daily basis. Smarttech247 already serves clients in this highly regulated vertical. We are excited to expand our service across the North American continent." said Raluca Saceanu General Manager of Smarttech247.

"Criminals are exploiting vulnerabilities opened up by the global Covid-19 pandemic, increasing the risks of cyber attacks, money laundering (ML) and terrorist financing (TF). It is now more important than ever for financial organizations to arm themselves with the right defence" continues Saceanu.

With offices located in the United States, and across Europe - and armed with the best-of-breed technology, Smarttech247 provide the most cutting-edge cyber security solutions available.

www.Smarttech247.com

Smarttech247 is a multi award-winning cybersecurity organization that provides innovative solutions to global companies. The Smarttech247 SOCs (Security Operations Centre) are ISO9001/ISO27001 NSAI certified and they deliver a wide range of cyber security solutions, including cognitive security services using IBM Watson for Cybersecurity, SIEM, Compliance, Risk & Governance, and Penetration Testing

