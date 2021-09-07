SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands its Turnkey Asset Management Platform with 19 New Strategies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the expansion of its platform with 19 new strategies. The total number of strategies available in September is now over 890.

New investment firms adding strategies to the platform include Brentview Investment Management, Cypress Capital, Edge Asset Management, Faithward Capital, Hotchkis & Wiley, and Principal Global Investors. Heavyweight asset management firms Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Spectrum Asset Management, and WCM Investment Management also added several strategies including mid cap core, preferred, growth, and opportunistic strategies.

Brentview Investment Management

Dividend Growth

Cypress Capital

U.S. Opportunity

Edge Asset Management

Small-Mid Cap Dividend Income

Faithward Capital

All Weather Balanced

All Weather Dividend

Large Cap Momentum

Mid Cap Momentum

Small Cap Momentum

All Cap Momentum

Hotchkis & Wiley

Large Cap Fundamental Value

Global Value

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management

KAR Mid Cap Core

Principal Global Investors

U.S. Real Estate Equity Securities

U.S. Small Cap Select Value Equity

U.S. Small Cap Select Equity

Spectrum Asset Management

Preferred with Capital Securities

WCM Investment Management

Small Cap Growth

Focused U.S. Growth

Focused U.S. Opportunities

This expansion broadened the platform with momentum-based, growth, international, and market cap-based strategies. Furthermore, they are delivered through SMArtX's award-winning, cloud-based solution, integrated across seven custodial platforms and traded directly by SMArtX.

"SMArtX is eager to welcome these new managers and strategies to our expanding platform," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "The growth of SMArtX's user base continues to be driven by modern issues affecting legacy technology. That is where SMArtX is able to step in, bringing award-winning solutions to enterprise firms and RIAs alike."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"SMArtX's continues to lead the industry in UMA product development and innovation," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "The time spent maturing these tools has enabled SMArtX to offer its UMA technology farther upstream than the retail advisor, helping to broaden our client base and deliver modern solutions across entire enterprises."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform that automates the investment processes and everyday tasks of managing client accounts. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com

