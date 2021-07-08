SMArtX Advisory Solutions Expands Platform with 56 New Strategies and Proprietary ETF Model Portfolios

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in unified managed accounts (UMA) technology and architect of the SMArtX turnkey asset management platform ('TAMP'), today announced the launch of 56 new strategies in July, bringing the total number of broadly available strategies on the platform to 832.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of a year of growth for SMArtX — marking an all-time high in assets under management of $16.5 Billion, an increase of 864% over the trailing twelve months — and the recent launch of its proprietary outsourced chief investment officer ('OCIO') ETF Target Allocation Strategies.

Investment strategies have been added by platform newcomers Ballast Equity, Crosspoint Capital Management, Frontier Asset Management, Lyons Wealth Management, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management, and SMArtX Advisory Solutions, joining additional strategies from existing investment management firms Henry James International Management, Krane Funds Advisors, Lazard Asset Management, Stringer Asset Management, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and Toews Corporation.

These new offerings enable independent financial advisors and firms to access a wide range of strategies across international and emerging markets, target allocation models, tactical strategies, and sector exposures in one easily run unified managed account (UMA). Additionally, SMArtX's best-in-class turnkey asset management platform provides a cloud-based solution to construct and administer dynamic model portfolios while maximizing tax efficiency through its built-in tax lot harvester tool.

"We are excited to a reach a brand-new milestone in terms of AUM and the number of strategies available on the SMArtX platform," said Evan Rapoport, CEO of SMArtX Advisory Solutions. "Onboarding these well-respected names, attracting the best advisors on the planet, and surpassing our goals gives us reason to believe SMArtX's TAMP is hands down, the best outsourced solution on the market."

SMArtX's continued growth is driven by two main applications of its technology: the off-the-shelf TAMP offering, which is built using SMArtX Advisory Solutions' proprietary UMA technology, and the ability to further deploy that tailored UMA technology through APIs to meet the mandates of large enterprises, RIA platforms, and hybrid broker-dealers.

"Advisors deserve access to better service, solutions, trading, and customer support without the need for additional investment," said Jonathan Pincus, President & COO of SMArtX. "It's why we've seen enormous growth and consequential demand for our platform, particularly from the RIA channel and breakaway firms who favor the competitive advantages of a modern tech stack."

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is the next generation managed accounts technology provider and manages SMArtX, a turnkey asset management platform and the only platform to seamlessly offer traditional, alternative, and passive direct index strategies in a unified managed account structure. The firm also licenses its proprietary managed accounts technology to help firms replace legacy technology and power several investment platforms for RIAs, broker-dealers, and asset managers. Learn more at www.smartxadvisory.com.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

Related Links

smartxadvisory.com

