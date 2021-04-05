SmartyPants®, a Leading Gummy Supplement Brand, Introduces its New Capsule Line

SmartyPants ® new Multi Capsule line includes Women's, Men's, Prenatal, Women's 50+ and Men's 50+ formulas, each packed with over 20 premium nutrients and a SmartyPants ® Fruit & Vegetable Blend to support your brain, heart, bone, eye and immune health - all in one easy-to-swallow vegetarian capsule.*

SmartyPants® Multi Capsules include plant-based omega-3 DHA from algal oil for brain health, vitamins C, B6 and zinc for supporting a healthy immune system, vitamin D3 for bones, biotin to help maintain healthy hair, skin and nails, vitamin B12 as methylcobalamin for energy, vitamin A for eye health, folate for heart health, and the antioxidant vitamin E.*

This uniquely robust formula is vegetarian, non-GMO and free of the eight major food allergens, and third party lab tested for safety, purity and potency, so you can rest assured that a whole lotta thought has gone into everything that goes into SmartyPants®, and everything that doesn't.

"We've always been on a quest to bring more health to more people so creating a capsule line was a natural evolution for us," said Courtney Nichols Gould, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SmartyPants® Vitamins. "We're constantly evolving our formulas, using the smartest research and the most premium ingredients to bring innovative and simple solutions to consumers. And we couldn't be more excited to launch this sugar-free, vegetarian, and gelatin-free alternative to our multivitamins."

Known for being a purpose-led brand, SmartyPants®️ uses bottles that are made from 100% PCR (post-consumer recycled material), with the belief that there is no healthy you without a healthy planet.

As part of its commitment to consumers' health, SmartyPants® bases its formulas on the daily recommended intakes of nutrients as advised by the latest scientific research, its scientific advisory board, and the most up-to-date recommendations by the Food and Nutrition Board of the Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences (formerly the Institute of Medicine). This commitment to ever-evolving nutritional science and the latest innovations can be seen across SmartyPants®' products, through its continued product advancements, commitment to premium quality, and social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, including sourcing sustainable ingredients and lowering its reliance on virgin plastics in packaging.

SmartyPants® Multi Capsule line is available now on Amazon and in the vitamin aisle of select retailers nationwide, with an MSRP of $24.99. For more info, visit SmartypantsVitamins.com or connect with their social channels at @SmartyPants on Instagram and Facebook, or @SmartyHealth on Twitter.

More about SmartyPants®:

SmartyPants®️ is the leading purpose-led supplement brand in preventative health for families around the world. Since 2011, it has led the supplement industry in designing and manufacturing comprehensive, multifunctional supplements in a variety of easy-to-take formats for the whole family. Scientifically-formulated, made with premium, responsibly-sourced ingredients and delightful to take, its products are made in North America with globally sourced ingredients, are free of any synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, or artificial preservatives, and are third-party lab tested. In partnership with Vitamin Angels, SmartyPants® Vitamins has reached over 15.4 million mothers and children worldwide with nutrient grants, with a goal of reaching 100 million by 2025. SmartyPants® Vitamins can be found in more than 30,000 stores across the country including the world's leading specialty, club and online retailers including: Amazon, Costco, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, and many more. For more information, please visit https://www.smartypantsvitamins.com/.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

