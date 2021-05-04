SmartyPants® Celebrates Giving Back With 10 Years of Partnership with Vitamin Angels

In celebration of this moment coinciding with Mother's Day, SmartyPants ® invites you to "Give Like A Mom". For every donation made to Vitamin Angels from May 5 - 9th, SmartyPants ® will make a matching donation, up to $10,000. Consumers can visit SmartyPantsVitamins.com or VitaminAngels.com for more information or to make a donation.

"SmartyPants® has always been committed to bringing more health to more people. Every day," said Courtney Nichols Gould, Co-Founder of SmartyPants® Vitamins. "We would not be here and would not have been able to live our mission without our day one partnership with Vitamin Angels. They are our anchor and it makes us incredibly proud to continue this partnership on our way to hitting our new goal of providing 100 million nutrient grants worldwide."

This partnership with Vitamin Angels extends to 65+ countries across the globe, including our neighbors here in the United States. SmartyPants® hopes to hit their next goal of 100 million by 2025.

Vitamin Angels is a global public health organization whose mission is to help the world's most vulnerable populations gain access to essential nutrition. Vitamin Angels works with local partners in the U.S. and around the world to provide life-changing vitamins and minerals to pregnant women, mothers and children under 5.

In addition to the partnership with Vitamin Angels, SmartyPants® is also focused on their impact to the planet by using sustainable packaging and responsible ingredient sourcing to ensure they are always doing the right thing.

SmartyPants®️ is one of the leading purpose-led supplement brands in preventative health for families around the world. Since 2011, it has led the supplement industry in designing and manufacturing comprehensive, multifunctional supplements in a variety of easy-to-take formats for the whole family. Scientifically-formulated, made with premium, responsibly-sourced ingredients and delightful to take, its products are made in North America with globally sourced ingredients, are free of any synthetic colors, artificial flavors, artificial sweeteners, or artificial preservatives, and are third-party lab tested. SmartyPants® Vitamins can be found in more than 30,000 stores across the country including the world's leading specialty, club and online retailers including: Amazon, Costco, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, Walgreens, and many more. For more information, please visit https://www.smartypantsvitamins.com/ .

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels is a global public health and nutrition organization that delivers evidence-based nutrition interventions to underserved pregnant women and children under five in the U.S. and around the world. In 2020, Vitamin Angels reached 60 million women and children in more than 65 countries, including the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

