SmartyPants Meets the Moment with New Healthy Immunity Formulas for Multifunctional Immune Support

SmartyPants Healthy Immunity line is available now on Amazon and in the vitamin aisle of select retailers nationwide, with an MSRP of $24.95.

SmartyPants' Healthy Immunity Daytime and Healthy Immunity Nighttime combine key nutrients like zinc, B6, B12, C and D3 to support your immune system. Healthy Immunity Daytime provides multifunctional immune support to help you power through your day, along with herbals elderberry and echinacea, while Healthy Immunity Nighttime provides the same immune support plus melatonin, to get you to sleep faster, allow you to sleep longer, and help you recharge while you sleep.

The SmartyPants approach to functionals is comprehensive – never single ingredient – relying on the latest science and premium ingredients to deliver an effective solution. Studies show that a major portion of your immune system is located in your gut. In order to keep your immune system working its best, gut health needs to be a top priority in any health routine. SmartyPants Healthy Immunity formulas both include prebiotic beta glucan for clinically-proven immune support and probiotics, along with a robust blend of nutrients.

SmartyPants is well known for keeping the whole family covered, which is why their Kids Healthy Immunity formula is packed with superstar ingredients like prebiotics, probiotics, zinc, Vitamin D3, & Vitamin C, to provide your little one multifunctional immune support throughout the day, along with herbals American Ginseng and elderberry.

"From the start, we have always been committed to supporting the whole you," said Courtney Nichols-Gould, co-founder and co-CEO of SmartyPants Vitamins. "We are so excited to launch our new line of functionals with that same philosophy. Good health is not a one-function solution, and especially in these times, we are proud to support consumers with a multifunctional approach that touches every facet of their immune system, from gut health to good sleep."

As part of their commitment to consumers' health, SmartyPants bases their formulas on the daily recommended intakes of nutrients as advised by the latest scientific research, their scientific advisory board, and the most up-to-date recommendations by the Food and Nutrition Board of the Health and Medicine Division of the National Academies of Sciences (formerly the Institute of Medicine). This commitment to ever-evolving nutritional science and the latest innovations can be seen across SmartyPants' products, through their continued product advancements, commitment to premium quality, and social responsibility and sustainability initiatives, including sourcing sustainable ingredients and lowering their reliance on virgin plastics in packaging.

For more info, visit SmartypantsVitamins.com or connect with their social channels at @SmartyPants on Instagram and Facebook, or @SmartyHealth on Twitter.

More about SmartyPants:

