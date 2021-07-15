Smashbox Cosmetics Partners With Upcoming The Suicide Squad Superhero Action-Adventure Movie To Create New, Limited-Edition Smashbox x The Suicide Squad Collection

Smashbox is known for its iconic studio heritage and highly pigmented—plus high performing—primer-infused arsenal, with the makeup artist community tightly woven into its legacy. With that, The Suicide Squad effortlessly embodies Smashbox's risk-taking, do-or-die attitude, making the partnership a clear choice.

As part of the collaboration, Smashbox will launch an exclusive collection featuring five shades of Be Legendary Lipstick and five shades of Always On Cream Shadow. The rich, primer-infused formulas will be housed in packaging that highlights iconic scenes and characters from the film, including Harley Quinn, Mongal, Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Javelin, Polka-Dot Man and Ratcatcher 2. Later in the year, the brand will be launching the Harley Quinn Makeup Kit, which will launch in time for Halloween this October.

As professional (and in-the-making) artistry is a core focus for Smashbox, the brand has also partnered with the movie's renowned Makeup Department Head, Heba Thorisdottir. Heba is set to release unique, character-inspired tutorials using the limited-edition collection. Movie and makeup buffs alike can try their very own ready-to-wear looks designed with a professional's behind-the-scenes touch. Finally, the brand will be running consumer-facing activations to drum up buzz for the The Suicide Squad, including social filters and contests.

"There's an undeniable synergy between The Suicide Squad and Smashbox", says Glenn Evans, Senior Vice President, Global General Manager at Smashbox Cosmetics. "With the collaboration, we're thrilled to celebrate not only the eccentric storytelling but also the unparalleled artistry and versatile approach Heba Thorisdottir brought to the film—and now brings to our brand."

"Throughout my career, Smashbox has always been a top player when it comes to pro color pay-off and hardworking formulas", said Heba Thorisdottir, Makeup Department Head for The Suicide Squad. "At the end of the day, I need makeup that keeps up with me – I need makeup that keeps up with the characters I create on set. Pretty pigment isn't enough – what I need to know is, does it perform? Smashbox does."

The Smashbox x The Suicide Squad Collection will be available at Smashbox.com, ULTA.com, and Macys.com on July 15th, 2021. The Harley Quinn Makeup Kit will be available at Smashbox.com, ULTA.com and Macys.com on September 15th, 2021.

ABOUT HEBA THORISDOTTIR:

Heba Thorisdottir, the Iceland-born, Los Angeles-based make-up artist has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood over the course of her career. From the red carpet, to the big screen, to high-fashion editorials, to commercial advertising, Heba's approach is visionary and versatile, and her execution skills make her an asset to any creative collaboration. Heba began her career in music videos, working with REM, Bruce Springsteen, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Sting. She quickly nabbed a position as an additional make-up artist on the T.V. series Twin Peaks, where she was director David Lynch's inspiration for the character of "Heba" in the first season of the show. Heba has been a frequent collaborator of Quentin Tarantino and designed the make-up for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds and Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2 as well as being a personal make-up artist to actresses Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Lucy Liu and Kristen Wiig. Heba's presence is also widely sought in the editorial and advertising realm. She has done make-up for the covers of L'Uomo Vogue, Mademoiselle, Entertainment Weekly, Rolling Stone, Vibe and Shape, as well as major marketing campaigns for Levi's, Redken, J.Crew, Emporio Armani, Nike, The GAP and Ray-Ban.

ABOUT THE SUICIDE SQUAD:

From writer/director James Gunn comes Warner Bros. Pictures' superhero action adventure The Suicide Squad, featuring a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. The film stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Jennifer Holland and Tinashe Kajese, with Sylvester Stallone, and Viola Davis.

Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC. The film is produced by Charles Roven and Peter Safran, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo, Nikolas Korda and Richard Suckle executive producing.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atlas Entertainment/A Peter Safran Production, A James Gunn Film, The Suicide Squad. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is set for release nationwide in theaters and IMAX on August 6, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release.

ABOUT SMASHBOX COSMETICS:

Smashbox Cosmetics was born out of Smashbox Studios, the modern-day image factory in Los Angeles, CA. After founding the photo studios, brothers Dean and Davis Factor—great-grandsons of makeup legend Max Factor— were inspired to create a line that would meet the demanding needs of a professional photo shoot. Smashbox Cosmetics strives to make the exclusive inclusive while infusing the independent spirit of Smashbox Studios into the lives of women. Life is your set and every moment is a photo op. Smashbox Cosmetics puts the behind-the-scenes know-how of camera ready beauty into the hands of consumers worldwide.

Additional information may be found at smashbox.com | Instagram: @smashboxcosmetics | Twitter: @smashbox | YouTube: www.youtube.com/ SmashboxCosmetics

