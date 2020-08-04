Smashburger® Announces Nationwide Launch Of Fan-Favorite Colorado Burger

As one of Smashburger's most beloved premium burger offerings, the Colorado Burger is made with Certified Angus Beef, and is topped with green chilies, melted aged cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spicy chipotle bun. Traditionally only offered in the Centennial State, the spicy menu item pays tribute to its American West origins offering a bold flavor combination that guests crave. This delectable burger pairs well with any Smash side such as brussels sprouts, tots or the classic Smashfries® tossed in rosemary, garlic, & olive oil.

"Smash fans always rave about the Colorado Burger and beg every year for its return, so we're thrilled to finally bring it back for our guests nationwide," stated Carl Bachmann, President at Smashburger. "This burger reflects our restaurant's humble beginnings in Colorado, and we're eager to share this widely-loved menu item with guests who haven't yet experienced its distinct quality and flavor."

Known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor, Smashburger® has over 300 locations in 36 states and eight countries. For more information about its new menu, please visit www.smashburger.com.

*Valid only on Thursday, August 6, 2020, the buy one, get one for 13 cents offer will be available at all participating U.S. locations.

About Smashburger®:

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. In 2020, Smashburger introduced a new coffee lineup powered by the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® including coffee shakes, cold brew and an iced latte. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently more than 300 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 36 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

