Smashburger® Bringing Back Fan Favorite Colorado Burger

"Since the day it came off the menu, our Smash® fans have told us that they love the Colorado burger and want it back," said Carl Bachmann, President of Smashburger®. "We have been waiting for the right time and are excited to announce its return."

Denver-based Smashburger® is famous for its iconic fresh, never frozen burgers made with Certified Angus Beef® and topped with only the highest quality ingredients. The signature Smash® technique sears in the juices and locks in the flavor, making Smashburger® the top choice among burger lovers.

Come in and enjoy the Colorado burger with signature SmashFries® and a handspun shake starting October 15, 2019.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual, better burger restaurant known for its fresh never frozen, Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, black bean burgers, turkey burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as haystack onions, Brussels sprouts, and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. Smashburger® began in 2007 in Denver, Colorado. There are currently more than 340 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 37 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

