SMASHBURGER® LAUNCHES NEW NATIONWIDE MENU WITH THE ADDITION OF TWO CHICKEN TENDER OFFERINGS

In addition to the new menu items, Smashburger will be bringing back its premium Beer Battered Pacific Cod Sandwich to this revamped menu for a limited time. Made of wild-caught Pacific Cod lightly dipped in a signature batter infused with lager, and served with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and creamy tartar sauce the fish item will be available until April 19th. With fresh toppings and a craveable flaky texture, Smashburger's fish sandwich takes foodies on a flavor-filled journey and creates a perfect pairing to craft beer, as evidenced by the recipe.

The better burger brand is also adding one of its most beloved premium burger offerings, the Colorado Burger to the nationwide menu rollout. The Colorado Burger is made with Certified Angus Beef, and is topped with grilled Anaheim chiles, melted aged cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a spicy toasted chipotle bun. Previously only offered in the Centennial State, the spicy menu item pays tribute to Smashburger's American West origins offering a bold flavor combination that guests crave and will be available in single and double burger offerings.

Guests can order Smashburger for take-out (in-store and curbside pickup) or delivery on Smashburger.com, mobile app or through DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats and GrubHub. For more information about Smashburger, please visit www.smashburger.com.

About Smashburger®

Smashburger® is a leading fast casual better burger restaurant known for its Certified Angus Beef® burgers that are smashed on the grill to sear in the juices and seal in the flavor. In addition to burgers, Smashburger® offers grilled or crispy chicken sandwiches, turkey and black bean burgers, fresh salads, signature side items such as Brussels sprouts and SmashFries®, and hand-spun shakes made with Häagen-Dazs® ice cream. Founded in 2007 in Denver, Colorado, Smashburger is a recognized Stevie American Business Award winner with 236 corporate and franchise restaurants operating in 36 states and eight countries. To learn more, visit www.smashburger.com .

SOURCE Smashburger