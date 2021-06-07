Smashing Numbers Founder Maddie Brown Advises Business Owners on Creating Financial Freedom and Making Their Dreams a Reality

ONAWA, Iowa, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a study done by Intuit, over 60% of small business owners globally struggle with money. Small businesses with no employees have an average annual revenue of $46,978. 86.3% of small business owners make less than $100,000 a year in gross income. This is a staggering statistic, and begs a lot of questions about the financial wellness of small businesses. The good news is that the tools to change this are readily available.

The Road Map to Financial Success is dedicated to small business owners in search of financial freedom. These five steps will create growth in businesses, making financial freedom a reality. Seeing results is possible - with a bit of ingenuity, creativity, and entrepreneurial grit. Financial freedom is a mindset, not a number.

Step 1: What is the end goal? Set smart goals. Think about the bigger picture here and the 'long term.' There is nothing more important than being clear on those business goals.

Step 2: How will the goal be reached? Identify what needs to get done financially to reach these goals. What is required to create the financial success that achieves those goals? What are the action steps that can be taken TODAY to move the business closer to each individual goal?

Step 3: How much MONEY is needed to run the business every month? What is the dollar amount needed to have the ideal life and business? Knowing this number empowers business owners to make smart business decisions.

Step 4: What is the 'break even' point? What does the monthly gross income need to be in order to sustain the life, wealth, and vision goals set for the long term?

Step 5: Get HELP! Find a trusted financial advisor and do (at minimum) a monthly financial review. Developing a successful business financial strategy is essential and simple. NOTHING can or should be done alone.

Maddie Brown has been a Certified Public Accountant over 40 years Her business, Smashing Numbers , brings her financial knowledge to small businesses that are struggling.

Maddie believes that every business owner deserves to experience financial freedom. The CPA profession misses the mark for the millions of truly SMALL businesses. That 86% is completely underserved and they need the most help. It doesn't have to be that way and - that's why Maddie is 'Smashing Numbers.'

