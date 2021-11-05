SMB Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.42% by 2025|Growing Dependency for Financial Management to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

SMB Software Market 2021-2025: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:



SMB Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the SMB software market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Acumatica Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deltek Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

SMB Software Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The rapid rise in the volume of enterprise data and the automation of business processes across several industries, growing dependency for financial management, and the implementation of business automation services like BlockChain, Internet of Things, and cloud computing will offer immense growth opportunities for SMB Software Market . However, the lack of awareness will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

SMB Software Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for SMB software in North America. The growing dependency on financial management will facilitate the SMB software market growth in North America over the forecast period.

SMB Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

SMB Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist SMB software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the SMB software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the SMB software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of SMB software market vendors

SMB Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 52.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.08 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acumatica Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Deltek Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and SYSPRO Pty. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

