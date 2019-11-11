SMBC Nikko Securities Adopts Itiviti's Connectivity Solutions to Provide Superior Execution Services

TOKYO, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a leading technology and service provider to financial institutions worldwide, today announced that SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., one of Japan's largest brokerages has implemented Itiviti's high capacity low-latency market connectivity solutions for trading the Japan Stock Exchange (JPX) and regional exchanges.

By adopting Itiviti's market connectivity solutions, SMBC Nikko Securities has centralized its in-house automated trading (algo) system and proprietary trading desk for best execution and order management. The firm also relies on Itiviti's disaster recovery plan to ensure continuous trading operations.

Jay Beddow, General Manager, Equity Business Development Division, Equity Group, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. commented: "Itiviti's solutions enable SMBC Nikko Securities to effectively manage the technology underpinning our global trading business and to provide top-tier services to our global clients. Their connectivity solutions provided the reach, speed and performance we asked for. We also value that Itiviti's modular technology is highly scalable, so that we can add new execution modules as needed to support our expanding trading operations."

Ofir Gefen, SVP, Head of APAC, Itiviti commented: "Our partnership with SMBC Nikko Securities illustrates Itiviti's capabilities to equip customers with solutions that help scale their businesses. Working closely with SMBS Nikko Securities, our team successfully implemented a connectivity solution for one of the fastest markets in Asia, and assisted the firm in delivering an automated execution platform to some of their most demanding clients. I'm looking forward to our continued partnership with SMBC Nikko Securities."

Itiviti is exhibiting at the Singapore FIX Conference on 12 November at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, showcasing its buy-side and sell-side solutions.



About SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

SMBC Nikko is one of the leading full-line securities company in Japan covering all client segments with a broad range of financial products and services through its international network.

About Itiviti

Itiviti enables financial institutions worldwide to transform their trading and capture tomorrow. With innovative technology, deep expertise and a dedication to service, we help customers seize market opportunities and guide them through regulatory change.

Top-tier banks, brokers, trading firms and institutional investors rely on Itiviti's solutions to service their clients, connect to markets, trade smarter in all asset classes by consolidating trading platforms and leverage automation to move faster.

A global technology and service provider, we offer the most innovative, consistent and reliable connectivity and trading solutions available.

With presence in all major financial centers and serving around 2,000 clients in over 50 countries, Itiviti delivers on a global scale.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

