SMC Infrastructure Partners Expands Capability and Pipeline with Addition of InfraNext Partners

MIAMI and NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SMC Infrastructure Partners ("SMC"), a strategic investor in mission-critical infrastructure support businesses and developer of core-plus infrastructure assets with over $400M in total holdings, has acquired infrastructure investment platform InfraNext Partners ("InfraNext"). InfraNext is focused on the next generation of infrastructure investing, with emphasis on the energy transition, environmental impact, resiliency and digitization. The addition of InfraNext expands SMC's senior management team, deepens its capabilities, and lengthens its collective track record. InfraNext's highly actionable M&A and development pipelines materially accelerate several strategic initiatives across SMC's platform.

InfraNext was founded in 2021 by Scott Troeller and Joseph Dunfee, who have joined SMC as Co-Chief Executive Officer and EVP – Acquisitions, respectively. Scott brings 30 years of investing experience across private equity and infrastructure. Prior to founding InfraNext, Scott served as Managing Director, Head of Private Infrastructure Investment at BlueMountain Capital Management as well as Managing Director, Head of Private Equity at Fir Tree Partners. Scott's track record notably includes co-founding both sPower (now AES Renewable Energy) as well as NextEdge Networks, a leading provider of construction, design, and maintenance services to the US telecom industry. Joe adds nearly 15 years of similar cross-sectional infrastructure and private equity experience, primarily with BlueMountain, New Energy Capital, and GE Ventures.

SMC Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Aaron Richardson commented, "We are thrilled to bring Scott, Joe, and the InfraNext platform into the fold. A long-standing relationship with Scott and Joe served as the anchor for our confidence in their experience and ability to combine with our team to drive continued innovation within the infrastructure marketplace. SMC and InfraNext share conviction in the thesis that a contractor and service provider-centric as opposed to asset-centric, or 'first derivative' approach to infrastructure investing is the most compelling path to generating attractive risk-adjusted returns. Together we are better positioned to create strategic platforms of enduring value in partnership with our management teams and investors.

Scott Troeller added, "Our shared thesis around infrastructure services as the next frontier in infrastructure investing, coupled with the relationship that we had with Aaron and the SMC team, made the combination a natural fit. Our collective experience across private equity investing, business building, real asset ownership, project development, and project finance gives us an end-to-end understanding of the infrastructure eco-system and drives a truly differentiated value proposition."

