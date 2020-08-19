SME Announces Call for Papers for Special Issue on Smart and Resilient Manufacturing
Published papers will appear in the organization's Journal of Manufacturing Systems
Aug 19, 2020, 10:05 ET
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SME, the professional association committed to advancing manufacturing and developing a skilled workforce, has announced a call for papers for a special issue on smart and resilient manufacturing in the wake of COVID-19. The published papers will appear in SME's "Journal of Manufacturing Systems" and will focus on the technological aspects of a manufacturing system that will help make manufacturers nimbler and more resilient during any unforeseen disruptions to production and operations.
SME's "Journal of Manufacturing Systems," first published in 1982, focuses on manufacturing systems comprised of products, equipment, people, information, control and support. The journal will begin accepting paper submissions on Sept. 1.
"The published papers in this special issue will help manufacturers increase their use of automation and other smart technologies to avoid any potential productivity losses," said Dave O'Neil, vice president of SME Media. "With its longstanding publication history and unique focus, JMS will provide the right exposure and platform to publicize and share this timely research."
Paper topics:
- Success case studies of manufacturing firms in the COVID-19 pandemic
- Case studies in the design and deployment of a nimble manufacturing system
- Horizontal and vertical integration for resilient manufacturing
- Flexible, reconfigurable and adaptable production systems
- Manufacturing systems coping with uncertainties in demands and disruptions in global supply chains
- Cyber-physical social production systems
- Digitalization, big data analytics for resilient manufacturing
- Additive and rapid manufacturing as a resilient manufacturing method
- Innovative adaption of human-machine interface and communication technologies
- Workforce re-training, re-skilling and re-deployment for manufacturers
SME will only accept original manuscripts. Final paper selection will take place after the peer-review process has been completed. Additional details can be found at sme.org/journals.
About SME
SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.
SOURCE SME