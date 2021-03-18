SME Announces Geoffrey Boothroyd Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers

"Each of the young engineers from the U.S., Canada and Sweden have demonstrated their ability to design, develop and execute new, impactful technologies within each of their respective areas of interest, academic institutions, research labs and across a variety of industries," said Robert Willig, SME executive director and CEO. "We're looking forward to watching their careers continue to unfold and transform manufacturing as their role model and award namesake, Dr. Boothroyd, once did."

SME has highlighted the accomplishments of young manufacturing engineers for over four decades through this award.

While membership in SME is not required for this recognition, each of the 2021 SME Geoffrey Boothroyd Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers are part of the SME community, having been members prior to their selection:

Michael P. Brundage , PhD, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland

PhD, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Elizabeth Bullard , Ford Motor Co., Royal Oak, Michigan

Ford Motor Co., Andrew Honeycutt , PhD, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Knoxville, Tennessee

PhD, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Nick Horvath , PhD, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Powell, Tennessee

PhD, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Ethan Hughey , Ford Motor Co., Royal Oak, Michigan

Ford Motor Co., Saurabh Kajaria , Vault Pressure Control, Houston

Vault Pressure Control, Arkadeep Kumar, PhD, Applied Materials Inc., Santa Clara, California

PhD, Applied Materials Inc., Tsz-Ho Kwok, PhD, Concordia University, Montreal

PhD, Chao Ma , PhD, Texas A&M University, College Station , Texas

PhD, , Austin Mann , Boeing Research & Technology, St. Louis

Boeing Research & Technology, Miguel Saez , PhD, General Motors Research & Development, Warren, Michigan

PhD, General Motors Research & Development, Dinakar Sagapuram, Texas A&M University, College Station , Texas

, Sourabh K. Saha , PhD, PE, Georgia Institute of Technology , Atlanta

PhD, PE, , Xi "Vincent" Wang, PhD, KTH Sweden, Stockholm

SME has highlighted the accomplishments of over 450 young manufacturing engineers — and the overall impact their work has made in manufacturing — for over four decades through this award. It is currently seeking nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Young Manufacturing Engineers Award by Aug. 1, 2021, at sme.org/oyme.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

