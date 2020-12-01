SME Education Foundation Announces New Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Scholarships

The SME Education Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a 40-year history of inspiring, preparing and supporting young people in their pursuit of manufacturing, engineering and STEM-related career opportunities, has awarded more than $8 million to nearly 3,500 deserving students since 2005 through its scholarship programs. The McPhail Scholarship and concurrent $2 million Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Scholarship initiative are intended to significantly expand postsecondary education opportunities to a broader community of students.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to the Foundation's mission," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "We're focused on helping young people explore rewarding careers in manufacturing and engineering — and we want all young people to be aware of those opportunities."

The new scholarship fund is named in honor of the late Irving P. McPhail, EdD, who served the Foundation on its board of directors for 10 years, was its 2020 president and passed away unexpectedly in October 2020. McPhail dedicated his life to the pursuit of higher education, and was a champion for the cause of diversity, equity and inclusion in all areas of society. Up until his untimely passing, he most recently served as president of Saint Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The scholarship initiative is one element of a much broader Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion strategy for the SME Education Foundation. A central tenet of a new five-year plan, the Foundation will fully integrate diversity, equity and inclusion across all its programs and operations.

SME PRIME: Targeting Title I schools

Beginning in 2021, the SME Education Foundation's signature program, SME PRIME, will target Title I schools across the country for future growth, in order to better support disadvantaged students in high poverty communities to increase the impact of the program.

The SME PRIME program directly addresses the manufacturing and engineering talent shortage by partnering with industry to provide modern equipment, tailored curriculum and hands-on training to high schools across the country. SME PRIME students learn about manufacturing and engineering technology and processes through an industry-informed curriculum tailored to meet the needs of the local manufacturing and engineering community. The program, expanding annually, is currently in 60 schools across 22 states.

Board Governance

As part of its ongoing Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiative, the Foundation is reaffirming its commitment to ensuring that it receives guidance and perspective from the widest variety of experiences, opinions, backgrounds and cultures. As of January 1, half of the Foundation board members identify either as minority or female. The Foundation will continue to make diversity a priority as it seeks out and assesses potential candidates for future board selection.

"The SME Education Foundation recognizes both its responsibility and its unique ability to ensure equity and inclusion," said Frank W. Ervin III, group vice president, government affairs, Piston Group and SME Education Foundation board member. "I'm proud to be part of the Foundation's commitment to provide opportunity and support for all young people."

About the SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization serving the manufacturing industry, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. The Foundation leverages the 90-year history and thought leadership of SME in the manufacturing and engineering industry to provide curated experiences for thousands of high school students at SME conferences and tradeshows and builds hands-on manufacturing programs in high schools across the country. The Foundation also awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to graduating high school seniors and both undergraduate and graduate students. Through its SME PRIME program, the Foundation has reached over 100,000 students in 60 schools across 22 states. All Foundation activities are designed to empower young people to pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering.

Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org. Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation.

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With nearly 90 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through the SME Education Foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

