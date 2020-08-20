SME Education Foundation Continues Tradition of Student Support with 2020 Manufacturing and Engineering Scholarships

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The SME Education Foundation has awarded 244 scholarships to young men and women pursuing a postsecondary education in manufacturing, engineering or related technologies. Since 2005, the Foundation has awarded more than $8 million to 3,146 deserving students.

This year, nearly $600,000 has been awarded to graduating high school seniors, undergraduates and graduate students as part of the Foundation's mission to inspire, prepare and support the next generation of manufacturing engineers and technologists.

"The financial support we provide makes it possible for these deserving and accomplished young people to pursue their higher-education journey," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "Scholarships define our philanthropic efforts and our pledge is to continue this support."

SME Education Foundation Scholarship recipients are selected through a rigorous review process: 795 students applied in 2020. More than 100 schools across the U.S. and Canada were among those chosen by this year's scholarship awardees to pursue their engineering education. The scholarships provide valuable support to graduating high school seniors, undergraduate and graduate students: Nearly 60 different Foundation scholarships are available in amounts up to $40,000.

Respected as a philanthropic organization, the SME Education Foundation also administers scholarship funds for corporate clients in addition to its endowed funds.

Learn more about Foundation scholarship recipients and their achievements at smeef.org/sme-education-foundation-scholarships/scholarship-success-stories.

The SME Education Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2020-21 school year on Nov. 1. For additional information or to register and receive application reminders, please visit smeef.org/scholarships.

About the SME Education Foundation

The SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. Since its organization by SME in 1979, the SME Education Foundation works to bring students, educators, industry and communities together through its SME PRIME program; awards annual student scholarships and conducts the Student Summit Event Series held at SME events in North America. Learn more here, and follow @MFG_EDUCATION on Twitter.

