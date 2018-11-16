SME Installs 2019 Officers of its Board of Directors; Elects Seven to SME College of Fellows

Officers of SME are chosen by a nominating committee and selected by the SME Board of Directors. These directors are elected annually by the entire voting membership of the organization.

2019 officers installed are:

President

Mark L. Michalski , MKS Instruments (retired), Wilmington, Massachusetts

President-Elect

Susan M. Smyth , PhD, FSME, General Motors (retired), Warren, Michigan

Vice President

Michael D. Packer , FSME, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas

Treasurer

Dianne Chong , PhD, FSME, The Boeing Co. (retired), Seattle

Secretary

James W. Schlusemann , Prosperia International, Batavia, Illinois

SME also recognized its 2018 Class of Fellows, who are selected once a year from among the highest achievers of industry, academia and government, and nominated only by honorary, fellow, life or professional members of SME. Those selected as fellows have 20 years or more of manufacturing experience and expertise. They have contributed notably to the social, technological and educational benefit of manufacturing and the engineering profession.

2018 SME College of Fellows are:

Satish T.S. Bukkapatnam , PhD, FSME, Rockwell International Professor, Texas A&M University, College Station , Texas

Frank W. Gayle , ScD, FSME, Deputy Director, Advanced Manufacturing National Program Office, Office of Advanced Manufacturing, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Gaithersburg, Maryland

S. Jack Hu , PhD, FSME, J. Reid and Polly Anderson Professor of Manufacturing and Vice President for Research, The University of Michigan, Ann Arbor , Michigan

Bernhard Karpuschewski , Dr.-Ing., FSME, Professor and Director, Leibniz IWT University of Bremen , Bremen, Germany

Ming C. Leu , PhD, FSME, Keith and Pat Bailey Distinguished Professor, Missouri University of Science and Technology, Rolla, Missouri

Hamid R. Parsaei , PhD, FSME, PE, Professor, Texas A&M University, College Station , Texas

John D. Russell , DSc, FSME, Technical Director, Manufacturing and Industrial Technologies Division, Air Force Research Laboratory, Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio

About SME

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

SOURCE SME

