SMIC Announces Second Quarter 2020 Webcast Conference Call

Dr. Zhao Haijun , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Dr. Liang Mong Song , Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director D r. Gao Yonggang , Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary

, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary Tim Kuo , Director, Investor Relations

as they announce the company's second quarter 2020 results and take questions from investors on Friday, August 7, 2020 .

The second quarter 2020 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Friday, August 7, 2020.

CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

DATE: Friday, August 7, 2020

TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

8:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Thursday, August 6th , 20 20 E DT )



WEBCAST:

The call will be webcast live with audio at: http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4majjijt



DIAL-IN:

Teleconference call services are affected by the COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. You must preregister online in order to receive the dial-in numbers.

ONLINE REGISTRATION:

You may register for the conference call at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/1289672

Once preregistration has been complete, you will receive dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique registrant ID. To join the conference, dial the number you receive in the email, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.

REPLAY:

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary , for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

+86 21-2081-2804

[email protected]

SOURCE SMIC

