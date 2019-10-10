SMIC's Third Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call
SMIC (SEHK: 981, OTCQX: SMICY)
Oct 10, 2019, 05:07 ET
SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:
- Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
- Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
- Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary
- Tim Kuo, Director, Investor Relations
as they announce the company's third quarter 2019 results and take questions from investors on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
The third quarter 2019 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
CONFERENCE CALL / WEBCAST ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS
DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2019
TIME: 8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)
7:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Wednesday, November 12th, 2019 EST)
WEBCAST:
The call will be webcast live with audio at:http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nz3ssas7
DIAL-IN:
For those without internet access, you may participate by dialing the following numbers:
(Passcode: SMIC)
United States +1 845-675-0437
Mainland China +86 400-620-8038
Hong Kong, China +852 3018-6771
Taiwan, China +886 2-5572-3895
REPLAY:
Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary, along with a soft copy of our news release, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.
CONTACT:
Investor Relations
+86 21-2081-2804
SOURCE Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation
Share this article