SMIC's Third Quarter 2019 Webcast Conference Call

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

Oct 10, 2019, 05:07 ET

Please join SMIC's earnings conference call, with:

  • Dr. Zhao Haijun, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
  • Dr. Liang Mong Song, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director
  • Dr. Gao Yonggang, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, and Joint Company Secretary
  • Tim Kuo, Director, Investor Relations
    as they announce the company's third quarter 2019 results and take questions from investors on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

The third quarter 2019 results will also be released and available at http://www.smics.com/en/ before the start of trading on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

DATE: Wednesday, November 13, 2019

TIME:   8:30 A.M. (Shanghai and Hong Kong)

             7:30 P.M. (New York *please note that as this call is live, it will take place on Wednesday, November 12th, 2019 EST)

The call will be webcast live with audio at:http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nz3ssas7

For those without internet access, you may participate by dialing the following numbers:

(Passcode: SMIC)

United States +1 845-675-0437

Mainland China +86 400-620-8038

Hong Kong, China +852 3018-6771

Taiwan, China +886 2-5572-3895

Recording will be available approximately 1 hour after the event and it will be archived for replay at http://www.smics.com/en/site/company_financialSummary, along with a soft copy of our news release, for a period of 12 months following the webcast.

Investor Relations

+86 21-2081-2804

IR@smics.com

