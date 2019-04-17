Smile Launches TextExpander for Chrome Beta

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smile, the developer of productivity applications for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPad and iPhone, has launched TextExpander on a new platform with TextExpander for Chrome v1, now in public beta. TextExpander boosts team productivity by cutting the repetitive typing that creeps into every task, everywhere you type. Business-level features allow easy data sharing, management, and reporting across teams and devices, which now include Chromebooks.

TextExpander for Chrome is available now on the Chrome Web Store. TextExpander for Chrome brings TextExpander to Chromebook, joining Windows PC, Mac, iPhone and iPad platforms.

Linux users now have access to TextExpander via the Chrome browser extension.

"Desktops are where real work gets done," said Smile founder, Philip Goward. "And we are thrilled to bring TextExpander's increase in productivity to every major desktop platform, Mac, Windows, and now Chrome and Linux!"

TextExpander lets you instantly insert snippets of text from a repository of emails, boilerplate and other content as you type, using a quick search or abbreviation. Multiply your productivity across your team with TextExpander's built-in sharing which keeps company communication current, accurate, and consistent with clients, customers, and one another.

TextExpander is $7.96 per user per month for the Team plan, which offers robust data and user management, billing, and statistics. TextExpander is as little as US $3.33 per month for individuals on the Life Hacker plan. TextExpander for Chrome recommends Chrome v73 or later, TextExpander for Mac requires a Mac running macOS 10.12 (Sierra) or later, TextExpander for Windows requires a PC running Windows 7 or later, TextExpander for iPhone & iPad requires iOS 9 or later.

ABOUT SMILE

Smile develops productivity software for Mac, Windows, Chrome, iPhone, and iPad. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Smile is a closely knit, geographically diverse company, with roots in the Mac community. We have proudly served our customers for over a decade. We create. We solve. We ship.

