SmileFy Inc Launches Smile Design Software - the Next Generation of Diagnostic Smile Design

MIAMI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmileFy Inc announced the release of its groundbreaking smile design software which is enabling dentists to gain control of their esthetic treatments for achieving higher accuracy and predictable results. The new SmileFy solution uses Artificial Intelligence to create natural-looking smile designs in as little as three clicks and offers dentists the opportunity to further customize the design to bring about the best possible look for their patients. Advanced editing tools allow for the individualization of each tooth shape, position, and size.

The next generation of diagnostic smile design.

SmileFy goes beyond just smile simulations and is equipped with advanced technology to aid in the treatment planning of esthetic cases. Doctor's will be able to incorporate digital impressions via intraoral scans, 3D facial scans, and CBCT scans to predict and visualize the end result before initiating treatment - a big game changer in the dental field as it works to improve integrated workflows. Furthermore, the platform promises to make the communication between clinicians and dental labs seamless so all involved are being most efficient with their time and deliverables.

"Our goal with SmileFy is to bring the most innovative technologies at your fingertips. We want to empower clinicians to use technology to improve the way they provide patient care and meet patient expectations. We aim to provide technology that is simple and easy to use so doctors spend more time doing what they love," says Ralph Georg, SmileFy founder and creator.

SmileFy features and benefits include:

An intuitive user interface for the dentist to access from iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices

Facially-driven, natural-looking Smile Simulations generated by SmileFy's Artificial Intelligence from all devices iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Mac

Diagnostic Smile Design for treatment planning & lab communication

Brand new Digital Patient module for a 3D view of your patient's head using all your digital files such as intraoral scans, CBCT scans, and Bellus 3D facial scan

SmileFy is available in the App Store. For more information on SmileFy solutions and courses please visit www.smilefy.com.

