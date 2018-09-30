Smiles Catch On: Gymboree Presents Its 'Smile Baby Smile' Contest, Celebrating Babies Up to Three Years Old

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gymboree, the children's apparel retailer that recently launched with an all-new look and feel in July, is looking to its customers to find the brand's next baby model.

To celebrate September, the most common time for babies to be born, Gymboree encourages families across the U.S. and Canada (excluding Quebec) to enter babies up to 36 months for the opportunity to win a decade of Gymboree clothing and be featured in a photoshoot. Nine runners-up will also be chosen by the brand to win prizes.

Entering the contest is as easy as 1-2-3:

Head to your local Gymboree store to get the contest hashtags and take your picture. Style your baby in the all-new Gymboree, or your favorite outfit. Post your best picture on Instagram with the contest hashtags.

You can also post photos not taken in the store, but be sure to use the contest hashtags to enter.

"We know that our customers are our best models. Their kids are cute and they wear our clothes. What more could we ask for? Only that they give us photos of their kids in our clothes to share with the world," said Tina Canales, Senior Vice-President and General Manager of Gymboree. "The hardest part will be picking a winner. But we can hardly wait to outfit the selected baby in our clothes for a decade!"

Submissions are open September 13­–30 and Gymboree will announce the ten finalists October 1. Voting will then be open to the public October 2–8 to pick the Grand Prize winner.

For more information or to enter without posting to Instagram, visit https://gymboree.com/smilebabysmile. Be sure to follow Gymboree on Instagram (@gymboree) for contest updates!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY; Contest begins at 12:00:00 a.m. Pacific Time on 9/13/2018 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. Pacific Time on 9/30/2018; open only to legal U.S. residents of the 50 United States and D.C. and legal residents of Canada (excluding Quebec) who are 18 years old or older; see Official Rules at https://www.gymboree.com/smilebabysmilerules for additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/values, and complete details; void where prohibited. Use of #SmileBabySmileContest constitutes automatic entry into promotion. Sponsor: Gymboree Group, Inc. 71 Stevenson St., Suite 2200 San Francisco, CA 94105

About Gymboree Group, Inc.

Gymboree Group, Inc. is a portfolio of children's brands operating specialty retail stores with high-quality clothing and accessories for children. The Company currently operates 380 Gymboree stores in the United States and Canada. Gymboree Group's family of brands includes Gymboree®, Janie and Jack® and Crazy 8®, with hundreds of retail stores across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico as well as online stores at www.gymboree.com, www.janieandjack.com and www.crazy8.com.

SOURCE Gymboree Group, Inc.

