SmilesInTheSky: Travelpro® Launches New Flight Crew Recognition Campaign to Reward the Heroes of the Sky This Holiday Season

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's no doubt about it, flight crews are the heroes of the sky. That's why Travelpro® – the luggage brand of choice for over 90 airlines globally – today announced its #SmilesInTheSky campaign, which aims to recognize and reward these unsung heroes this holiday season. As general negativity and even violence against flight crews and airline employees has increased, Travelpro® is looking to shift the sentiment and conversation to create a more respectful travel environment, and recognize crew for everything they do to get us safely to our destination.

Starting today through January 14, 2022, Travelpro® is encouraging travelers to share the random acts of kindness they experience from flight crews and airline employees during their holiday travel with the brand on Instagram or Twitter – from the selfless to the heart-warming. In doing so, 50 of these flight crew and airline employees will be recognized with a new Travelpro® FlightCrew™ 5 suitcase for professional use and a $200 gift card to use for a night out with family, or just some much needed rest and relaxation.

"Flight crews and airline employees have a difficult job right now and deserve a world of credit for all they do, especially as we head into the busy holiday season," said Ofelia Silva, Chief Growth Officer of Travelpro®. "As a brand with deep roots in the airline and larger travel industry, we know that travel wouldn't be the same without these dedicated crew members. It's essential that we recognize and reward them for going above and beyond on the job, all while navigating the challenging landscape that is post-pandemic air travel."

But the #SmilesInTheSky campaign doesn't end there. As an added layer, Travelpro® is encouraging travelers to sign its Change.org petition, which encourages everyone to be respectful of one another while traveling, from the moment of check in to the second their plane lands. To sign the petition, visit Travelpro®'s Change.org landing page.

Travelpro® was founded nearly 35 years ago by Northwest Airlines Pilot Bob Plath who changed the luggage industry forever when he invented the first Rollaboard® suitcase. Since then, Travelpro® has worked tirelessly to create durable luggage that can withstand everything professional and leisure travelers need, and in doing so has become the luggage brand of choice for over 90 airlines globally.

For more information on the #SmilesInTheSky campaign and to learn how to nominate a flight crew or airline employee, visit Travelpro®'s website and check out the brand's Instagram and Twitter channels. For official contest rules, including requirements, restrictions and prize details, visit: https://travelpro.com/pages/smilesintheskyrules.

About Travelpro®

For over 30 years, Travelpro® has prided itself on design innovation and durability in crafting the highest quality luggage for travelers worldwide. Since transforming the ease of modern day travel with The Original Rollaboard® wheeled luggage, Travelpro® has been the brand of choice for flight crews and frequent travelers. The company is dedicated to building a lifelong relationship with its customers by consistently meeting and exceeding their expectations.

Among honors received, The Wirecutter, a cutting-edge source known for promoting the 'best gadgets and gear for people in the know,' ranked the Travelpro® Platinum® Elite 21" Expandable Carry-On Spinner as the best carry-on suitcase for the third year in a row. Additionally, Business Insider ranked Travelpro® as a top luggage brand of 2021 and in April 2021, The Strategist named Travelpro®'s Platinum® Elite 20" Expandable Business Plus Carry-On Spinner as one of the best rolling suitcases on the market.

Please visit Travelpro® at www.travelpro.com for a full list of the latest products and retail locations.

