Smirnoff Is Raising The Bar(re) With SideBarre In Support Of Black Women Entrepreneurs By Donating $50,000 To Black Girl Ventures And Co-Hosting A Series Of Virtual Barre And Smirnoff Brand Education Classes Hosted By Laverne Cox, Diane Guerrero And Megan Rapinoe

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, it's time to raise the bar(re)! As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to the Black community, Smirnoff is partnering with Washington, D.C.-based fitness studio, Black women-owned small business, SideBarre, to give adults (21+) across the US the opportunity to attend a series of complimentary inspirational virtual bar(re) classes from home in support of Black women entrepreneurs across the country (while supplies last). In honor of our SideBarre partnership and stemming from the brand's overarching $500k commitment to the Black Community*, Smirnoff will pledge $50,000 from those dollars to Black Girl Ventures – a charitable organization whose goal is to provide access to community and capital targeting Black and Brown women-identifying business founders.

SideBarre Founder, Jillian Carter, and her two founding instructors Maya Dennis and Alexis Miller enjoy Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions cocktails (and a mocktail) at the Smirnoff bar.

Scheduled to kick-off at the start of Women's History Month with the first session on March 3, the series of classes will be led by SideBarre founder, Jillian Carter, and her two founding instructors Maya Dennis and Alexis Miller, but these won't be just any typical barre class! Attendees will be excited to join alongside some of their favorite stars including actor and producer, Laverne Cox; actor, activist and author, Diane Guerrero; and professional soccer player, Megan Rapinoe, for a guided inspirational barre classic, cardio, stretch combination session. While we may not be able to take barre classes in person yet, Smirnoff is bringing it home to you (with some of your favorite celebrity guests!).

After the class, participants will hydrate (responsibly with water!) before joining Smirnoff, SideBarre and their celebrity friends at the Smirnoff Bar for an intimate Q&A session followed by a virtual happy hour. During the cocktail portion of the session, Cox, Guerrero and Rapinoe will join a local mixologist behind the bar to show viewers at home how to mix-up some easy-to-make cocktails using Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions including the NEW Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower, as well as some alcohol-free mocktail options.

"As a brand that is built on inclusivity and diversity, Smirnoff is proud to rise to the occasion to support Black women entrepreneurs by partnering with and donating to SideBarre and Black Girl Ventures," said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, North America Brand Leader, Smirnoff. "Through this program, we want to take actions to highlight those in local communities making a difference in helping build a better, more equitable society. By working with some of our partners like Laverne Cox, we hope that we can help facilitate important conversations and inspire people at home to take the time to focus on self-care, while also supporting Black women-owned businesses in their own communities."

Over the last year, the home has become the center of wellbeing and consumers now more than ever are looking to find at-home rituals that they can incorporate as part of their routines.[1] With the new campaign, Smirnoff is hoping to provide consumers with fun experiences while supporting a charitable cause everyone can get behind.

"At SideBarre, we couldn't be more ecstatic to partner with Smirnoff; a brand that understands the importance of diversity and inclusivity," said Jillian Carter, Founder of SideBarre. "These same traits are also what inspired me to pursue the dream of creating my company in 2018. Along with my founding instructors, Maya Dennis and Alexis Miller, we're on a mission to increase fitness and wellness within our community. As we make strides to do this, we're excited to see our young company's brand and reach continue to grow as well as support other Black women entrepreneurs this Women's History Month!"

Starting today, adults in the US (21+) can reserve their spot for one of the classes at SideBarreDC.com/MeetUsAtTheBarre and choose the date that works best for their schedule. Class spots are available on a first-come-basis.***

"Smirnoff, barre class and giving back? Nothing could be better!" said Laverne Cox. "I love working with Smirnoff because they provide opportunities that go beyond their delicious products and focus on empowering a variety of communities. Even though we will be sipping on cocktails with the new Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower, we're also going to be talking about important issues like what are some challenges facing Black women entrepreneurs currently and how allies can help show their support. I can't wait to meet everyone at the (virtual) bar(re)!"

As more consumers look for zero sugar drink choices to fit their lifestyle, Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower marks the latest extension of the Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions family that offers consumers 21+ a sugar-free option they can enjoy without sacrificing on taste. This new variant joins the brand's Zero Sugar portfolio that includes Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions and Smirnoff Seltzer! Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions has three other delicious flavors - Cucumber & Lime, Strawberry & Rose and Watermelon & Mint – and Smirnoff Seltzer currently has two variety packs with eight flavors including – Black Cherry, Cranberry Lime, Peach and more. Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $11.99.

No matter how you plan to raise the bar(re) this Women's History Month or celebrate the release of new Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower, please remember to drink responsibly.

Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower and Soda

2 oz Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Lemon & Elderflower

Top with Soda Water

Garnish with Lemon Wedge

Add ice to highball glass. Add ingredients over ice and garnish with lemon.

1 Source: Mintel, 2021

*In June 2020, Smirnoff proclaimed an on-going commitment to the Black Community. An original donation of $250K was made to Transgender Law donation and an additional $250K was commited for local organizations to fighting social injustice.

**Average Analysis per 1.5oz serving: Calories 72; Carbohydrates 0 G; Fat 0 G; Sugar 0 G.

***NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S., 21+ only. Available while supplies last. Max. 1 admission per person. Not transferable. No cash value. Admittance contingent upon age verification & signing waiver/release. Good only on indicated date.

