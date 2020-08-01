Smith Rosen launches revolutionary anti-COVID, UVC technology designed for Supermarkets

Jamie Leigh Klingler, Vice-President of Product development for Smith Rosen, a Southern Nevada UVC product manufacturer, is a survivor of the chronic form of Coccidiomycosis, commonly known as "Valley Fever", a debilitating condition that caused her to suffer a brain hemorrhage, and left her living with half a lung.

Klingler, like millions of people like her, is immunocompromised.

This means that even the slightest chance of contracting any virus or bacteria through touching a contaminated surface, or product, keeps her home.

Where there is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 can be transmitted through food, there is increased evidence that the transmission of the coronavirus occurs through touch, far more often than had been previously reported by the CDC.

The New England Journal of Medicine has found that fomite transmission of virus could occur up to 3 hours on copper, for up to 4 hours on cardboard, on plastic and stainless steel, for up to 72 hours, and up to five days on glass.

Because it's still unclear how long SARS-CoV-2 can linger on surfaces, and how infectious those surfaces could be, and having successfully developed UVC powered slot machine partitions for casinos, Klingler thought it would be of great benefit to supermarkets to provide consumers with the ability to disinfect products, before they leave the store.

Sterilane™ is comprised of an anti-microbial sheet of malleable plastic fitted with high power UVC strips. The plastic sheet, when bent 180 degrees forms a semi-hemispherical dome, that when attached to a check-out lane, utilizes ultra violet light to eradicate lingering viruses and bacteria on consumer products as they travel down the conveyor belt.

Klingler says, "The secret to mitigating the spread of the coronavirus is to be proactive. Fortunately, now, the technology exists to insure that supermarket customers do not acquire coronavirus through contaminated packaging."

Research shows that shoppers have a tendency to spend more when shopping in person, and far less when having groceries delivered.

Sterilane™ is expected to launch in North American Supermarkets mid- September 2020.

