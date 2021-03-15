Smithfield Foods Announces New Recyclable Packaging and Plastic Reduction Commitments

SMITHFIELD, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. today announced bold new commitments it will implement across its portfolio by 2030: to achieve consumer packaging that is 90% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable and to halve use of virgin petroleum-based plastic.

To meet these goals, the company has established an internal cross-functional team to investigate and explore new strategic packaging and plastic-use reduction options. Among the team's current efforts is the identification and testing of replacements for products currently packaged using polystyrene (PS) trays.

Both the new recyclable packaging and plastic reduction goals build upon the company's zero-waste-to-landfill initiative, which outlines a plan to reduce overall solid waste sent to landfills 75% by 2025 through utilizing or recycling materials once disposed of as garbage.

"Continual efforts to innovate packaging in favor of materials that can be recycled, reused and composted is an important component of holistic, sustainable food production," said Stewart Leeth, chief sustainability officer for Smithfield Foods. "As a food-industry sustainability pioneer, Smithfield recognizes the importance of continuing to explore new ways to build upon our ambitious commitments and reduce waste across production and operations."

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability and constant product innovation, Smithfield launched the Pure Farmland™ brand in 2019, a plant-based protein line featuring sustainable packaging and trays made from more than 50% recycled material.

Smithfield is also an active member of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition (SPC), the authority and leading voice on sustainable packaging and related initiatives.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. team members and 14,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Related Links

www.smithfieldfoods.com

