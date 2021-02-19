Smithfield Foods Dispatching Truckloads of Protein to Texas Food Banks in Response to Winter Storm Uri

SMITHFIELD, Va., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to Winter Storm Uri, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is expediting two truckloads of donations carrying a combined 300,000 servings of protein to Texas foodbanks to support ongoing recovery efforts across the state where millions have been left without power and continue to be ravaged by freezing, devastating conditions.

As part of the emergency response, Tarrant Area Food Bank of Fort Worth and West Texas Food Bank of Odessa will each receive more than 37,000 pounds of protein, enough to feed nearly 150,000 people. The donations are part of Smithfield's signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes®.

"Our food banks are currently open and running on generator power. Given the devastation Texans are experiencing right now across the state, we expect to see increased need in our communities for weeks and months to come," said Joe Weeden, director of protein sourcing for Feeding America. "These protein donations from Smithfield will help us meet the impending increased need for food, and we are grateful for support to navigate the difficult road ahead."

"Smithfield is committed to supporting those impacted by natural disasters, and it is our privilege to provide these donations," said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager at Smithfield Foods. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the people of Texas who are suffering from the fallout of this terrible natural disaster, and we are grateful to all who are working to provide relief and hope to those impacted."

To join Smithfield in their ongoing support of Feeding America, visit: www.smithfieldfoods.com/goodfoodchallenge.

