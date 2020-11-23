Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 38,000 Pounds of Protein to Local Food Bank During "Scouting for Food" Annual Food Drive

Scouting for Foods is part of Feed Richmond, the annual campaign by Summit Media's K95, 103.7 Play and Classic Rock 96.5 to raise food and funds for Feed More. This year, the Heart of Virginia Council created door hangers for Scouts to distribute to their neighbors for the collection of food contributions. Donations were collected on November 21 st at participating Kroger locations across the Richmond area. All donations were brought to Feed More where they are sorted and distributed through its programs and network of over 270 agencies.

"We are enormously appreciative of the generosity of the Scouts, Smithfield Foods, Kroger and Summit Media in making this year's food drive such a resounding success," said Doug Pick, president and CEO, Feed More. "We are thankful to have a bounty of healthy food to share with our neighbors who are struggling with hunger, and we continue to be amazed by the kindness of our community and our partners like Smithfield."

The Heart of Virginia Council serves over 12,000 youth, 3,800 volunteers and over 380 unique units in central Virginia. Its programs prepare young people by building character, developing citizenship, and providing local service opportunities. Scouting for Food helps connect Scouts with their immediate communities and instills in them a sense of service through a Council-wide service project across its 24 counties.

"The Heart of Virginia Council is grateful to our partner Smithfield Foods for joining us to make an impact in our community, especially during challenging holiday times," said George McGovern, Scout Executive of the Heart of Virginia Council. "We honor the chance to assist our Central Virginian neighbors. Not only is this a great project to support Feed More, it also teaches service to our Scouts and makes them feel more connected to the larger community."

Smithfield's contribution to Feed More and the Scouting for Food program is part of the company's signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes®. Since the inception of the program in 2008, Smithfield has donated more than 200 million servings of nutritious, high-quality protein to food banks, school nutrition programs, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 states across the country.

"Hunger relief is the cornerstone of our social purpose at Smithfield Foods, and the annual Scouting for Food drive directly aligns with that mission," said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager at Smithfield Foods. "We were proud to make a financial donation to help the Scouts collect food for our neighbors struggling with food insecurity and to support their efforts with our own donation of protein. With Thanksgiving right around the corner, this will undoubtedly help brighten the holiday season for those in need."

