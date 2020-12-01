Smithfield Foods Matches Donations to Feeding America for Giving Tuesday

SMITHFIELD, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in recognition of Giving Tuesday, Smithfield Foods launched a weeklong donation matching campaign in support of Feeding America. For every dollar given to Feeding America this week, Smithfield will donate one pound of protein – the equivalent of four servings – to a Feeding America food bank.

These donations will add to the more than 40 million servings of protein that Smithfield has provided to Feeding America food banks this year in response to COVID-19. Contributions can be made through Smithfield's "Good Food Challenge" page.

"At Smithfield Foods, we believe no one should go hungry. Now more than ever, it is important to come together to help those struggling with food insecurity," said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager at Smithfield Foods. "This Giving Tuesday, we hope the public will join Smithfield in helping Feeding America put food on the table for families across America."

Smithfield launched the "Good Food Challenge" in March to aid Feeding America and communities across the nation during the country's response to COVID-19. The company has raised over $260,000 since introducing the challenge.

Through the company's signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes®, Smithfield has provided more than 200 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 states across the country since 2008.

To donate to Feeding America, visit: http://www.smithfieldfoods.com/goodfoodchallenge

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. and 15,000 European employees are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" and have made us one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Related Links

www.smithfieldfoods.com

