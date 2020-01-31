Smithfield Foods Selects MWWPR as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MWWPR, one of the top global independent public relations agencies, today announced it has been selected as agency of record to lead an integrated corporate reputation program for Smithfield Foods, Inc., one of the world's leading vertically integrated food and protein companies. The agency will provide internal and external communications to support the Virginia-based food company's corporate affairs strategy ranging from corporate positioning, executive visibility, issues/crisis management, CSR and sustainability to employee communications and community relations and a full complement of social, digital, content and creative services.

(PRNewsfoto/MWWPR)

"Smithfield Foods operates at the intersection of some of the most complex issues facing our society today including employment, food security, eco-responsibility, animal well-being, trade and the future of farming. As stakeholders' expectations around innovative solutions and transparency increase, single audience, single channel communications initiatives are no longer effective," said Carreen Winters, EVP and chief strategy officer for MWWPR. "This kind of complex, multi-stakeholder assignment is where MWWPR really shines. We are proud to partner with an iconic American company like Smithfield that is leading the charge to create a more sustainable, responsible food system."

MWWPR has assembled a custom, integrated team to support Smithfield Foods, drawing from its expertise in corporate reputation management, digital and social strategy, public policy, public affairs and creative to meet the diverse, multi-stakeholder needs of the program. The agency was selected after a formal RFP process in the fall of 2019.

Smithfield Foods is the latest addition to MWWPR's diverse client roster across the food and beverage industry that includes Whole Foods Market, Atkins Nutritionals and Red Lobster, among others.

About MWWPR

Thirty-three-years young, MWWPR is among the world's leading independent, integrated PR agencies with nine offices across the US and the UK. Powered by data and guided by insights, intellect and human instincts, the agency leans heavily into a digitally-led, content-driven approach. Its mission is to ignite influence and impact to help organizations matter more to those who matter most.

With dedicated insights, strategy, data and analytics, digital and content and creative teams, MWWPR's expertise spans Consumer Lifestyle Marketing, Corporate Communications and Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Issues & Crisis Management, LGBTQ, Technology, Sports & Entertainment, B2B, Food & Beverage and Health & Wellness. In 2018, MWWPR was named Independent Public Relations Consultancy of the Year for Americas by the International Communications Consultancy Organization (ICCO).

To learn more about MWWPR, visit http://www.mww.com or follow us on social @MWW_PR.

SOURCE MWWPR

Related Links

http://www.mww.com

