Smithsonian STEM Learning Now Open at Springfield Museums

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springfield Museums announce the launch of Spark!Lab, an innovation science, technology, engineering, math (STEM) maker space where there are no right or wrong answers, developed by the Smithsonian. The only Spark!Lab northeast of Washington, DC, this hands-on activity center provides a space for everyone to be inventive!

MassMutual Foundation announces continued funding of the Springfield Museums Smithsonian Affiliate Partnership that dovetails with support of Spark!Lab.

"The MassMutual Foundation is very excited to play a role in bringing Spark!Lab to our city through our support of the Springfield Museums to help meet the needs of the community through its transformation as a regional hub of STEM education."—Dennis Duquette, President, MassMutual Foundation.

"Through the lens of innovation—and with the resources of both the Museums and the Smithsonian—we'll explore the past, present, and future of Springfield, engage with Springfield citizens community in a dialogue about creativity and innovation and, and explore how each of us can contribute to the vibrancy of the community."—Tricia Edwards, Deputy Director, Smithsonian Affiliations.

"The Spark!Lab National Network is proud to welcome the Springfield Museums. The story of Springfield is a story steeped in invention—bicycles, children's books, paper bags. Visitors to the Springfield Museums will be surrounded not only by this rich history of invention, but also art, storytelling, and science. This nexus provides the perfect environment for Spark!Lab visitors to tap into their own inventiveness, redefine what it means to be an inventor, and feel empowered to create change in their lives and communities."—Nyssa Buning, Spark!Lab National Network Coordinator

Spark!Lab offers supported, out of classroom learning, where visitors are empowered to solve problems in individual and unique ways. Visitors don't follow step-by-step instructions or work to create a specific product. Instead, they identify problems and challenges, develop solutions, and put their own ideas into action—all while building important 21st century skills like creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and adaptability. There are no wrong answers and no single solutions.

"Spark!Lab is integral to the Museums' continuing success as a vital center for informal education through immersive, hands-on experiences that make learning interactive and fun," said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Springfield Museums.

