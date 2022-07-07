Smoked Fish Market -Segmentation by product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), type (hot smoked fish and cold-smoked fish), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America)| Technavio

Jul 07, 2022, 20:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising demand for processed seafood is notably driving the Smoked Fish Market growth. The market is expected to grow by USD 4.51 billion during the forecasted period, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The smoked fish market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., and Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL among others.
Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Smoked Fish Market Analysis Report by Product (smoked salmon, smoked mackerel, smoked herring, smoked trout, and others), Type (hot smoked fish and cold-smoked fish), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts". Request Sample Report!
Key Market Driver
The expansion of the global smoked fish market share is mostly due to the increased demand for processed seafood. Because of their convenience, RTE packaged processed seafood products are in higher demand in APAC, Eastern Europe, Africa, and Latin America, where working-class populations and disposable income are on the rise.
Additionally, the market for processed goods has grown as a result of the rising demand for seafood items in areas like Western Europe and North America. Another factor boosting the rise of the global smoked fish market share is internet retailing. Online sales of smoked fish items should increase due to the rising number of online customers worldwide.
For more information on the market driver and trends – Click here for a sample now!
Parent Market Analysis
Technavio categorizes the global smoked fish market as part of the global packaged foods and meats market within the global consumer staples market. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
The value chain of the global packaged foods and meats market includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovation
This report can be personalized according to your business needs. Request Sample Report.
Geographical Outlook
Europe will account for 56% of market growth. The major markets in Europe for smoked fish are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy. This region's market will grow more slowly than those in APAC, North America, and South America. Over the course of the projection period, the expansion of the smoked fish market in Europe will be aided by the rising number of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and discount retailers that sell smoked fish products.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Download sample report
Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:
Glucuronolactone Market– The glucuronolactone market share is expected to increase to USD 78.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.3%. Get an Exclusive Sample Report
Vegan Food Market– The vegan food market share is expected to increase to USD 21.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.25%. Get an Exclusive Sample Report
|
Smoked Fish Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.9%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 4.51 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.67
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Germany, US, France, UK, and Italy
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis – Smoked fish market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five force summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Smoked salmon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Smoked salmon - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Smoked salmon - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Smoked mackerel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Smoked mackerel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Smoked mackerel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Smoked herring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Smoked herring - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Smoked herring - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Smoked trout - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Smoked trout - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Smoked trout - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Hot smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Hot smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Hot smoked fish - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Cold smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Cold smoked fish - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Cold smoked fish - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 50: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Acme Smoked Fish Corp.
- Exhibit 56: Acme Smoked Fish Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Acme Smoked Fish Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: Acme Smoked Fish Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Foppen
- Exhibit 59: Foppen - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Foppen - Product and service
- Exhibit 61: Foppen - Key offerings
- 11.5 Gottfried Friedrichs
- Exhibit 62: Gottfried Friedrichs - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Gottfried Friedrichs - Product and service
- Exhibit 64: Gottfried Friedrichs - Key offerings
- 11.6 Guyader Gastronomie
- Exhibit 65: Guyader Gastronomie - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Guyader Gastronomie - Product and service
- Exhibit 67: Guyader Gastronomie - Key offerings
- 11.7 High Liner Foods Inc.
- Exhibit 68: High Liner Foods Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: High Liner Foods Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: High Liner Foods Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Leroy
- Exhibit 71: Leroy - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Leroy - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Leroy - Key offerings
- 11.9 Maisadour
- Exhibit 74: Maisadour - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Maisadour - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: Maisadour - Key offerings
- 11.10 Marine Harvest
- Exhibit 77: Marine Harvest - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Marine Harvest - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Marine Harvest - Key news
- Exhibit 80: Marine Harvest - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Marine Harvest - Segment focus
- 11.11 Tassal Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Tassal Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Tassal Group Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Tassal Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Thai Union Group PCL
- Exhibit 85: Thai Union Group PCL - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Thai Union Group PCL - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Thai Union Group PCL – Key news
- Exhibit 88: Thai Union Group PCL - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Thai Union Group PCL - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article