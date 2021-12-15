Smoked Fish Market to grow by USD 4.51 bn from 2020 to 2025| Rising Demand for Processed Seafood to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

The potential growth difference for the smoked fish market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 4.51 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Smoked Fish Market Drivers & Trends - The popularity of processed seafood such as smoked salmon, whitefish, haddock, and mackerel is increasing significantly as these products do not require much preparation time. Also, with the rising disposable income and the growing working-class population, the demand for RTE packaged seafood products is growing at an unprecedented rate in especially in America, Eastern Europe , APAC, and Africa . In addition, the growing trend of online shopping is encouraging various companies to explore the online retail format to cater to the demand from the Internet-savvy consumer segment.

The smoked fish market analysis report also provides detailed information on all drivers, trends, and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

The smoked fish market report is segmented by Product (Smoked salmon, Smoked mackerel, Smoked herring, Smoked trout, and Others), Type (Hot smoked fish and Cold-smoked fish), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Europe will be the leading region with 56% of the market's growth during the forecast period. France and the UK are the key markets for smoked fish in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in APAC, North America, and South America. The increasing number of convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and discount stores offering smoked fish products will facilitate the smoked fish market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

The smoked fish market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Acme Smoked Fish Corp.



Foppen



Gottfried Friedrichs



Guyader Gastronomie



High Liner Foods Inc.



Leroy



Maisadour



Marine Harvest



Tassal Group Ltd.



Thai Union Group PCL

Smoked Fish Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 5% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key consumer countries Germany, US, France, UK, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acme Smoked Fish Corp., Foppen, Gottfried Friedrichs, Guyader Gastronomie, High Liner Foods Inc., Leroy, Maisadour, Marine Harvest, Tassal Group Ltd., and Thai Union Group PCL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

