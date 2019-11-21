Smokey Bones Names James O'Reilly as New CEO

O'Reilly's plans are to improve restaurant operations and the guest experience, invest in new technology and restaurant development, create greater brand and menu differentiation, and develop cultural initiatives aimed at making Smokey Bones one of the best places to work in South Florida and around the country.

O'Reilly has created success wherever he's gone. While at Sonic Drive-In, he led significant sales improvements contributing to an all-time high system revenue of $4 billion. At Long John Silver's, O'Reilly led brand and cultural improvements that resulted in the company being named a Best Place to Work in Kentucky by the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and he was named "Turnaround Man", by the Louisville Courier Journal. He has also received numerous leadership awards, including being named a Marketer of the Next Generation by BrandWeek.

With more than 20 years of restaurant experience, O'Reilly began his career in the international division of PepsiCo in Canada. He has held marketing and research and development leadership positions for YUM Brands in the Caribbean, Latin America, and the United Kingdom. He went on to become the CMO of KFC U.S. and senior vice president of U.S. marketing for YUM Brands. Later, O'Reilly became the CMO and chief brand officer of Sonic Drive-In before becoming the CEO of Long John Silver's.

About Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill is a full-service restaurant delivering good food, good drinks and good times in 62 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves brunch, lunch and dinner and has a full-bar featuring more than 40 bourbons and whiskeys, 40+ beers and signature, hand-crafted cocktails. Its award winning slow-smoked and fire grilled favorites are available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering and catering delivery. Smokey Bones, Inc. is an affiliate of Boca Raton, Fla.-based Sun Capital Partners, whose portfolio of restaurants also includes Boston Market, Friendly's, Johnny Rockets, Bar Louie. For additional information on Smokey Bones Bar & Fire Grill and a list of all locations nationwide, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com.

Photo: HERE

Media Contact: Ellen Hartman, 678-399-3335, ellen@hartmanpr.com

SOURCE Smokey Bones

Related Links

http://www.SmokeyBones.com

