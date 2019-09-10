Smokey Glen Farm Re-Invents the Corporate Outing

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Glen Farm, the family owned event space that has set the standard for high performance across the DC region since 1953, announces the achievement of several milestones as it continues to grow within the corporate sector and the larger hospitality industry as a thought leader. Over the past 66 years, Smokey Glen Farm has hosted over 50,000 events of sizes varying from 100-8,000 people, while remaining committed to giving back to the local community and preserving its rural heritage.

Situated on 91 acres in a nostalgically-rich, natural setting just outside Washington, DC in Montgomery County, Maryland, Smokey Glen Farm delivers a year-round experience for organizations to give their employee teams a unique, relaxing experience with award-winning food - all in a sustainable package.

Smokey Glen Farm is one of the largest recyclers in Montgomery County, and is a long-time partner of the DC Central Kitchen Central Kitchen. In recent years, Smokey Glen Farm has donated more than 8,326 lbs. and an estimated 19,557 meals to area food banks and shelters and created new job opportunities in foodservice career training for residents of underserved communities.

Additionally, Smokey Glen Farm is the largest single-unit youth employer in the County, and provides local high school students not just with job opportunities, but with skills to help them succeed as leaders in the future.

"We are proud of our history, our commitment to serving the environment, and giving back to our local community as key elements of our business," CEO of Smokey Glen Farm, Jim Sweet said. "At Smokey Glen Farm, the experience we offer for organizations to give their employees a stress-free respite from their busy lives is unique and something we take continued pride in."

