Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2018

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Smoking And Other Tobacco Products Global Market Report By Product Type: Chewing Tobacco; Dipping Tobacco; Dissolvable Tobacco; Loose Tobacco; By Region, By Country, With Forecast Until 2021

The global smoking and other tobacco products market was valued at around $49 billion in 2017. This slight growth can be attributed to stringent regulations on tobacco products, increasing health consciousness among customers and increase in the taxes levied by many state and national governments. This market was mainly driven by rising disposable income in Asian and African countries.

Smoking Tobacco segment includes establishments involves in producing loose tobacco such as chewing tobacco, dissolvable tobacco and, which is used in pipes, roll-your-own (ROY) cigarettes, make-your-own (MOY) cigarettes and other tobacco products.

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for around 49% of the global market. China was the largest country accounting for almost 28% of the global smoking and other tobacco products market.

Flavored tobacco is becoming a rising trend in smokeless tobacco industry. Most of these are designed to dissolve in the user's mouth, and are offered in candy-like flavors such as cinnamon, berry, vanilla, and apple. It is less harmful than other smoking tobacco products. U.S snus is a moist snuff packaged in ready-to-use pouches that resemble small tea bags.

In October 2016, British American Tobacco acquired Reynolds American Inc.in a deal worth $47 billion. Reynolds American Inc., manufactures, and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products through its subsidiaries in the United States. The company is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, United States. The deal is expected to help British American Tobacco to gain strong presence in the U.S.



Cigarette manufacturing companies are using innovative filter technologies to reduce toxicants in cigarette and enhance smoking experience. Advanced filters use a high-tech binder in addition to standard carbon, paper and glue. They are capable of filtering up to 80% more gas-phase toxicants than mono-acetate filters and carbon-on-tow filters. These filters maximize the surface area of carbon available to smoke without sacrificing product performance.

Major companies in this market are Philip Morris International Inc., Imperial Tobacco, Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco, and Japan Tobacco Inc.

