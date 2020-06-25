Smoking and Other Tobacco Products Market Assessment 2020-2030: Impact of COVID-19, Trends & Developments, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smoking and Other Tobacco Products Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smoking and other tobacco products market is expected to grow from $27.5 billion in 2019 to $27.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $31.6 billion in 2023.



The Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global smoking and other tobacco products market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global smoking and other tobacco products market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global smoking and other tobacco products market.



Flavored tobacco is becoming a rising trend in smokeless tobacco industry. Most of these are designed to dissolve in the user's mouth, and are offered in candy-like flavors such as cinnamon, berry, vanilla, and apple. It is less harmful than other smoking tobacco products. U.S snus is a moist snuff packaged in ready-to-use pouches that resemble small tea bags.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider smoking and other tobacco products market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The smoking and other tobacco products market section of the report gives context. It compares the smoking and other tobacco products market with other segments of the tobacco products market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, smoking and other tobacco products indicators comparison.

Companies Mentioned



Philip Morris International Inc.

Imperial Tobacco

Altria Group Inc.

British American Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc.

